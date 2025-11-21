Wai Wai Taps India's K-Culture Boom With Dynamite Korean Kimchi Launch

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 21: Makers of India's leading ready-to-eat noodle, Wai Wai, have entered the K-food space with the launch of Dynamite Korean Kimchi noodles. Crafted for consumers who are hooked on all things Korean, this instant noodle brings bold, tangy, and spicy notes--promising a flavour-packed bowl in just minutes.

Kimchi, Korea's centuries-old fermented dish made primarily with seasoned vegetables, has evolved from a traditional staple to a global flavour phenomenon with the rising influence of K-pop, K-dramas, and Korean food trends across social media.

With Dynamite Korean Kimchi, Wai Wai aims to deliver an easy, affordable, and accessible way to enjoy Korean-style noodles at home, in hostels, or on the go. Available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian variants, the noodles feature real dehydrated vegetables and savoury chicken bits in their respective variants, ensuring a delicious and fulfilling meal every time.

Commenting on the launch, Varun Chaudhary, MD of CG Foods & CG Corp Global, the parent company of Wai Wai, said, "We constantly observe evolving tastes and trends to ensure our offerings resonate with consumers. Dynamite Korean Kimchi is our way of bringing an authentic Korean flavour profile into a format that still feels familiar to the Indian palate. It's a bold addition to the Wai Wai portfolio and a reflection of how we innovate to stay ahead of the curve."

The Indian food landscape is evolving at an unprecedented pace. Today, consumers are not just looking for nourishment--they are seeking experiences. Across metros and increasingly in tier-2 and tier-3 cities, consumers are experimenting with flavours, textures, and cuisines that were once considered exotic. Swiggy's data as of July 2025, indicate that orders for Korean dishes in India surged 50% year-on-year, with non-metro cities seeing a 59% increase and Gen Z accounting for 27% of all orders.

As the Hallyu wave picks up in India, the launch of this new Korean noodle perfectly aligns with Chaudhary's goal to achieve ₹1,200 crore in revenue by FY26. "The rising influence of Korean pop culture, coupled with the instant noodles market's projected growth of over 13% annually, has created a strong foundation for long-term expansion," he said.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)