Where the World Smiles Together: Honouring Hospitality on April 24

London [UK]/ Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], April 28: Hospitality is an industry of hope and growth. It spans snow-capped mountains, sunny beaches, forests, and deserts--where dreamers, innovators, and doers work every day to deliver comfort and happiness. International Hospitality Council and IIHM Lead Global Tribute to Hospitality's Human Touch.

On April 24, International Hospitality Day (IHD) 2025 was celebrated globally by professionals and institutions across over 60 countries. The virtual programme was hosted by the International Hospitality Council (UK) and the International Institute of Hotel Management (IIHM), India's largest and premier multi-campus institute for hospitality education.

"I realised there's a day for every profession - except for one dedicated to those whose mission is to bring joy to others: the hospitality industry. And so, International Hospitality Day was born on April 24," said Dr Suborno Bose, Creator of IHD, Chairman of IHC, and Chairman of IIHM & Indismart Group, Worldwide.

Established in 2016 by the International Hospitality Council (IHC) and IIHM, IHD was born out of a shared vision between Prof. David Foskett, OBE, Chairman of IHC London, and Dr Suborno Bose. It unites hospitality, travel, and tourism professionals to exchange ideas, promote excellence, and build a spirit of global solidarity.

The IHC continues to champion the hospitality sector worldwide by encouraging collaboration, shaping forward-thinking policy, and promoting education and employment. As in previous years, this year's celebration featured the Virtual Global Hospitality Summit, where industry leaders reflected on challenges, shared insights, and honoured hospitality's human essence.

"There was a day for everyone," Dr Bose reiterated, "but none for hospitality. We created that day."

"IHD stands on three pillars: Promote, Educate, Celebrate."

He also underscored IHC and IIHM's commitment to sustainability, youth enterprise, and initiatives like Young Chef India, which identifies and supports the country's top culinary student to represent India at the Young Chef Olympiad, the world's largest gathering of student chefs.

Prof. David Foskett, OBE, echoed the spirit of IHD:

"Hospitality is simple. Speak from the heart. Make people happy. Create careers and contribute to the economy. Most importantly, say thank you - especially to our students."

"A country without hospitality is barren. A country with hospitality is fertile."

Two key panel discussions were held during the summit:

1. Hospitality in the Age of Artificial Intelligence

Moderated by Prof. Neil Rippington (International Director, IIHM), with speakers:

* Riya Mittal, Product Manager and MSc Engineering Management, USC

* Michael Grove, CEO - Hotstats

* Alexandra Janosek, Instructional Designer, Worldwide Curriculum Design

* Prof. Sandip Mukherjee, Professor Emeritus - IIHM

While technology is revolutionising efficiency and guest experience, the panel agreed that the essence of hospitality--its heart and human touch--remains irreplaceable.

1. Hospitality: India's New Growth Story

Moderated by Diwan Gautam Anand, President of the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows, the panel featured:

* K Mohan Chandran, Sr Vice President Operations, Taj Hotels

Michelin-starred Chef Chris Galvin

* Yogendra Agnihotri, Sr Regional Director (North and East), Radisson Hotels

* Jyoti Mayal, Chairperson, THSC & President, TAAI

* Rajiv Kapoor, GM, Fairmont Mumbai

The consensus: India is setting a global example by listening, innovating, and serving from the heart--because, as noted, "an unhappy customer doesn't complain, she simply leaves."

The celebration paused for a moment of silence in memory of those lost in the Pahalgam tragedy.

Diwan Gautam Anand, iconic hospitality leader and President of FIIHM, closed the summit with a poignant message:

"Thank you for being present on such a landmark day. It is dedicated to all of us who know that time doesn't erase, it transforms."

This year's IHD also witnessed the induction of 65 new Esteemed Fellows into the IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows (FIIHM). Guided by the motto Fiat Lux (Let there be light), FIIHM is committed to mentoring and shaping future hospitality leaders.

The selection panel included:

* Prof. David Foskett, OBE, Chairman - IHC London

* Dr Suborno Bose, Chairman - IHC & IIHM

* Ron Scott FIH, International Director, Indismart Group; Director/Secretary, IHC Foundation; Director, APIU Global Limited, UK

* Nakul Anand, Former Executive Director, ITC Ltd

* Diwan Gautam Anand, President, IIHM International College of Distinguished Fellows

Special awards were presented to honour excellence and dedication in the industry. Icons from around the globe extended their wishes.

"This is to express gratitude to Suborno Bose for coining today as International Hospitality Day," said Mr Puneet Baijal, General Manager, Hyatt Regency Ahmedabad (FIIHM). "IIHM has become an integral part of the industry, and its students are among the best."

Mr K Mohan Chandran, Sr Vice President Operations, IHCL (FIIHM 2025), stated, "This day honours the global fraternity of hospitality professionals and acknowledges the dedication of team members who make guests feel at home."

Chef Garry Mclean, the first National Chef of Scotland (FIIHM), added, "Let's raise a glass to the dedication and resilience of those who make this industry what it is - from chefs to servers to housekeeping staff."

The World's Warmest Industry truly had its day. But hospitality is not just about one day--it's about every day. IHD has become one of the largest global celebrations of unity and inclusivity - a tribute to the human spirit in a world that needs many helpings of kindness to be satiated and at peace.

