Why SPF Alone Isn't Enough in Indian Summers

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], May 5: Summers are here and the Indian summers are especially known for the heat, strong UV rays and the effects they have on skin health. Most often, we can't see what the effect on the skin is. The continuous exposure to sunlight often causes tanning of skin, uneven skin tone, dullness, and sunburns. This is due to the increased production of free radicals in the body, resulting in oxidative stress. This internal damage often shows up gradually as a tired appearance.

Applying sunscreen is one important step in skin care during summers as it protects the outer layer of the skin from UV rays. This acts as a surface barrier. However, this doesn't completely prevent the internal impact of continuous sun exposure. This is where we need something beyond the SPF. As we explore different options, one of them includes a Glutathione tablet for glowing skin that helps manage the deeper effects of sun exposure.

Glutathione: The Core Antioxidant

Glutathione is one of the best antioxidants for the body that helps in protecting the cells from damage caused by environmental stressors such as UV radiation and pollution. In summers, when the skin is exposed to the harsh sun rays relatively more than other times of the year, the natural antioxidants may not be sufficient.

This is where a Glutathione supplement helps as it naturalizes free radicals and reduces oxidative stress which is responsible for pigmentation, uneven tone, and loss of clarity. Glutathione also supports the body's natural detoxification processes, which maintains the overall skin health. When consumed regularly, it improves the skin health gradually with long lasting effects instead of being temporary.

Why Vitamin C Makes It More Effective

Vitamin C is a powerful antioxidant that works well when combined with glutathione and improves its effectiveness. One important way glutathione is regenerated after it has been used is by neutralising free radicals. This enables glutathione to function efficiently within the body.

Regular use of Vitamin C promotes brighter-looking skin and collagen production, which ensures the firmness and skin texture is retained. When combined, both glutathione and vitamin C provide a comprehensive approach to enhancing skin health in the summer season, ensuring both protection and skin repair.

The Synergy: Beyond Surface-Level Care

Both glutathione and Vitamin C together not only make the skin bright and radiant from outside, but also improve skin health internally., The outcome is even skin tone and reduced tanning of the skin over a period of time. This is different from other temporary solutions as it works at cellular level, making the skin resilient to environmental stressors. With the incorporation of Glutathione tablets for glowing skin in regular skin care routine, one can see long-term results rather than quick fixes.

Why This Matters More in Indian Summers

Skincare in summers gets slightly more complex. While continuous exposure to UV rays is a concern, one can also experience the effects of rising pollution levels that increase oxidative stress. This, along with sweat and humidity reduces the effects of topical products, making it harder for the applied products to be retained on the skin for a long period of time.

All these factors make it difficult for external products to work alone and require an additional internal support system to boost skin health from within to cope with ongoing stress. Consistent use of Glutathione supplement ensures the body manages the effects better while maintaining the skin pH balance even in demanding conditions.

Supporting Your Skin Through the Season

With continuous evolution of skincare regime, there is a need for solutions that can be consistently used, and are easy to adapt as part of daily life. Supplements like Glutone 1000 are designed to complement topical care with provision of antioxidant support from within. It is the use of Setria® Glutathione in these tablets that's produced through a patented bio-fermentation process by Kyowa Hakko Bio Co., Ltd.. This provides 99.5% ultra-pure glutathione for better absorption making it easy for the body to utilise it.

By helping manage oxidative stress caused by regular sun exposure, it fits naturally into a summer skincare routine. When combined with habits such as using sunscreen, staying hydrated, and maintaining a balanced diet, it supports a more even and healthy-looking complexion over time.

Making It Part of Your Daily Routine

An all effective skincare routine during hot summer days can be simple with inclusion of certain simple steps. While external application of SPF is helpful, it isn't enough. One must stay hydrated, and add essential supplements to retain the skin health, and the pH balance. While adding certain habits as a part of skincare regime is good, it is also essential to stay consistent. With small actions followed regularly, one can see better results than just going for some quick fixes. This combination of external protection and internal care encourages the skin to respond better to environmental stress and be resilient to the harsh UV rays and other stressors in summer months.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by India PR Distribution. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)