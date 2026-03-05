Wow! Chicken Celebrates Ramadan with the Launch of Shaahi Chicken Haleem

NewsVoir

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], March 5: This Ramadan, Wow! Chicken by Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd. introduces Shaahi Chicken Haleem, a rich and slow cooked festive special crafted especially for Iftar. Available for a limited period till 30th March, the indulgent offering aims to bring the warmth of tradition to customers across key cities.

Ramadan evenings are defined by anticipation. The first sip of water. The first bite after a day of fasting, and the comforting dishes that bring families together. At the heart of many Iftar tables sits Haleem, hearty, wholesome and deeply satisfying.

Wow! Chicken's Shaahi Chicken Haleem brings that familiar emotion to life.

Prepared with tender chicken, slow simmered lentils and a carefully balanced blend of aromatic spices, the dish is cooked for hours to achieve a smooth, velvety texture that delivers depth and warmth in every spoonful. It recreates the nostalgia of traditional Haleem while offering the convenience and consistency of a trusted QSR brand.

"Ramadan is not just about food. It is about emotion, tradition and togetherness. With Shaahi Chicken Haleem, we wanted to bring a dish that feels festive and fulfilling while maintaining the quality standards our customers rely on," said spokesperson, Wow! Chicken

With its tagline "India ko India ka Chicken", the brand continues to focus on flavours crafted for Indian palates, celebrating the country's love for chicken in formats that are both authentic and accessible.

The Shaahi Chicken Haleem will be available during Ramadan across Wow! Chicken stores in Kolkata, Chennai, Kochi, Trivandrum, Coimbatore, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhubaneswar, Raipur (Chhattisgarh), Siliguri, Malda, Patna, Bokaro, Dhanbad, Gangtok and Guwahati. Whether it's a family Iftar gathering or a quick festive indulgence after prayers, this Shaahi Chicken Haleem is a must try.

About Wow! Chicken

Wow! Chicken by Wow! Momo Foods Pvt. Ltd. is a fast-growing Indian quick-service restaurant brand focused on serving high-quality chicken dishes tailored to Indian tastes. With a commitment to flavour, consistency and consumer trust, the brand continues to expand its footprint across India, bringing innovative chicken experiences to customers nationwide.

