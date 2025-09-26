XED Welcomes Back Technology Visionary Mrinal Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer

PRNewswire

New York [US] / Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 26: XED is proud to announce the return of Mrinal Srivastava as Chief Technology Officer, reinforcing the company's commitment to pioneering AI-driven innovation and enterprise-scale digital transformation in the executive learning space.

A recognized leader in digital and AI transformation, Mrinal brings a rare combination of technical mastery, strategic foresight, and product-led innovation. Over his distinguished career, he has successfully scaled enterprise platforms, led multi-million-dollar digital initiatives, and co-founded impactful technology ventures - consistently translating bold visions into transformative outcomes.

At XED, Mrinal will spearhead the company's AI-First strategy, driving the development of Agentic AI solutions that enhance learner engagement, enable hyper-personalized experiences, and optimize operational efficiency. His return marks a renewed focus on creating scalable, sustainable, and technology-driven solutions that redefine executive education for a rapidly evolving business landscape.

Prior to rejoining XED, Mrinal held leadership roles across global technology organizations, including Infosys and Virtusa Corp, where he led large-scale digital transformations, cloud migrations, and enterprise system innovations for Fortune-25 organizations including UnitedHealth Group, and JPMorgan Chase. He also brings entrepreneurial expertise from his ventures in social media and product-based startups.

Mrinal is an alumnus of Cornell University's Senior Executive Leadership Program, the Indian School of Business (MBA), and the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur (B.Tech), and holds advanced certifications in AI strategies and cloud technologies.

"We are thrilled to welcome Mrinal back to XED," said John Kallelil, Founder & Managing Director, "His vision, technical mastery, and passion for innovation will accelerate our mission to create transformative executive learning experiences. With Mrinal leading technology, we are poised to redefine what AI-enabled education can achieve."

Mrinal Srivastava added, "Returning to XED was a cherished goal and I'm happy to be back home. The opportunity to shape top echelons of Executive Education, and build AI-powered learning experiences that truly impact leaders globally is both exciting and inspiring. I look forward to collaborating with our teams to drive innovation that is meaningful, scalable, and transformative."

