Xflow announces plans to power Cross-Border Payments for over 30,000 Indian Exporters by year end

PNN

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], June 19: Xflow, India's leading cross-border payments platform, today announced its bold vision to support over 30,000 Indian exporters by the end of 2025. The company is on a mission to simplify global money movement for IT service providers, funded startups, SaaS companies & fintech platforms by offering transparent, fast, and cost-effective alternatives to traditional banking systems.

-Enabling Indian service exporters to go global with seamless, affordable, fast and transparent international payments

-Xflow currently enables businesses to receive payments in 25+ currencies

-With savings of up to 50% compared to conventional ways, Xflow has become the trusted partner for thousands of digital-first exporters

Xflow currently enables businesses to receive payments in 25+ currencies, allowing Indian companies to collect globally like a local. With savings of up to 50% compared to conventional banking channels, Xflow has become the trusted partner for thousands of digital-first exporters.

Anand Balaji, Co-Founder and CEO, Xflow shared, "We're now working towards enabling over 30,000 Indian exporters to manage their global receivables through Xflow by the end of the year. It's a big milestone, and it reflects the trust businesses have placed in us. Our focus remains on building intuitive, compliant, and truly simple cross-border financial infrastructure that helps Indian businesses thrive globally."

Varghese Thomas, Co-Founder and Director, Demand NXTX customer of Xflow shared, "Xflow has ensured we don't leak money when moving our funds from US to India."

As India's digital services sector continues to grow its global footprint, Xflow is strengthening its commitment to making cross-border payments simple, affordable, and scalable for businesses of all sizes. The team is focused on expanding platform capabilities, forming new partnerships, and ensuring that exporters from emerging startups to established enterprises have access to seamless and secure global payment solutions.

Additionally, to streamline global payment workflows for fintech platforms, Xflow has also integrated with leading platforms such as Zoho Books, Drip Capital, Savedesk etc. These integrations allow users on these platforms to seamlessly manage invoicing, accounting, trade financing, and cross-border payments from a single interface. By embedding itself into tools exporters already use daily, Xflow eliminates the friction of fragmented systems - enabling faster reconciliation, greater transparency, and savings up to 30% for these users.

About Xflow

Xflow - a leading fintech offering cross-border payments for SMEs (ITES & Funded Startups). Designed to eliminate inefficiencies in international transactions, Xflow offers a seamless, transparent, and fully compliant payment experience for businesses of all sizes - from freelancers and startups to large-scale enterprises. The company is currently servicing over 10,000 businesses & has processed hundreds of millions.

Founded by Anand Balaji, Ashwin Bhatnagar and Abhijit Chandrasekaran, Xflow simplifies global money movement with innovative solutions that ensure effortless international transactions, efficient currency conversion, instant settlements, and full regulatory compliance. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Xflow is backed by Lightspeed, General Catalyst, and Stripe, providing a strong financial foundation for long-term innovation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)