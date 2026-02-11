Xtreme Markets: Founder Andreas Kriyakos and the Vision Behind the Global Forex Brokerage

PNN

New Delhi [India], February 11: In an era when the global financial services industry was witnessing intense competition and growing skepticism, few new entrants managed to carve out a credible and sustainable presence. One such name is Xtreme Markets, a forex brokerage firm that entered the market in 2015 with a markedly different philosophy--one rooted in transparency, education, and long-term value creation.

Xtreme Markets was founded and is owned by Andreas Kriyakos, a seasoned entrepreneur with decades of cross-industry business experience. Long before venturing into financial services, Mr. Kriyakos established the Keruaa Groupin 1979. Over the years, the group successfully operated across multiple sectors, including real estate development, automobile exports, and strategic long-term investments--laying a strong foundation built on operational discipline and ethical business practices.

When Mr. Kriyakos launched Xtreme Markets in 2015, the forex industry was grappling with widespread misinformation and rising concerns around unethical practices. Rather than following conventional brokerage models, the company adopted a client-centric vision with a clear focus on financial education. The belief was simple yet powerful: informed traders make better decisions, and long-term trust is built through clarity and transparency.

To support this mission, Xtreme Markets invested early in building a robust global team. The company introduced country-specific, local-language account managers to bridge communication gaps and improve client engagement. This localized approach helped foster trust, streamline support, and create enduring relationships with traders across regions.

Today, operating from Cyprus and serving clients across Europe and other global markets, Xtreme Markets has emerged as a recognized name in the international brokerage landscape. Its growth reflects a combination of ethical leadership, clear vision, and a commitment to sustainable expansion.

Founded in 2015 and backed by the legacy of the Keruaa Group, Xtreme Markets continues to position itself as a trusted financial partner for traders worldwide.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)