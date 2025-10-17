Yeedu Launches Industry's First Fixed-Price Spark Engine, Cutting Costs by 60%+ Without Code Changes

PRNewswire

Chicago [US], October 17: Yeedu, the re-architected Spark engine built for enterprises spending $20,000 or more per month on data platforms, today officially announced its market entry. Since launching in February 2025, Yeedu has gained rapid traction, delivering massive compute cost reductions and performance breakthroughs for data-intensive organizations across the U.S., India, and Brazil.

Built from the ground up, Yeedu reimagines the execution layer of Apache Spark, with its breakthrough Turbo engine. Developed in C++ and inspired by DuckDB-style optimizations, Yeedu unlocks 4-10x faster job run times with 60-80% lower infrastructure spend, all without any changes to existing code.

"Enterprises have accepted runaway data compute bills as the cost of innovation. That's a lie," said Milind Chitgupakar, Founder and CEO of Yeedu. "Yeedu flips this equation. Our vision is straightforward: deliver extreme speed and cost efficiency to data teams without adding friction. Data platforms should crunch data, not budgets."

Since its debut, Yeedu has been implemented at leading enterprises across the life sciences, healthcare, financial services, and digital commerce. These pilots demonstrated consistent results: infrastructure costs decreased by over 70% and jobs ran up to 10 times faster, unlocking new possibilities for AI/ML and real-time analytics.

Milind added, "Enterprises are rapidly increasing their investments in AI to stay competitive, and data is the foundation that makes AI work. Yet unpredictable and opaque usage-based pricing models are driving up costs and stalling innovation. Yeedu changes the game with a fixed-price license for unlimited usage, giving teams clarity, control, and the freedom to scale without limits."

Yeedu's presence at leading industry conferences, including the 2025 CDOIQ Symposium and DES 2025, has sparked significant inbound interest, particularly among Chief Data Officers seeking budget predictability and fixed pricing at scale.

Yeedu invites enterprise data leaders to join its exclusive 30-day Cost Savings Challenge to experience the next-generation Spark engine in action.

Learn more at www.yeedu.io

About Yeedu:

Yeedu is a re-architected Spark engine that helps enterprises reduce compute costs by 60% or more and improve performance by up to 10x, without changing a single line of code. Trusted by global enterprises across life sciences, public sector, and digital commerce, Yeedu empowers data teams to reclaim budgets and reinvest in innovation.

