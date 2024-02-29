Yello Launches as Bengaluru's Mega Co-Living Haven, Minutes Away from ITPL Tech Park

NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 29: Yello makes a grand entrance into Bengaluru's vibrant tech hub, Whitefield, unveiling its premier co-living property. Spanning across an expansive 2-acre property, Yello rises as a dominant force in Bengaluru's co-living scene, offering capacious and exquisitely designed accommodations for both long-term and short-term rentals. The brand endeavors to deliver a living experience that seamlessly integrates joy and empowerment for today's young professionals.

The new property targets today's young professionals with a blend of design, amenities, and community

Yello presents a contemporary lifestyle characterized by freedom, safety, and convenience while prioritizing a community-driven living ethos. In contrast to typical conversions of existing properties into co-living spaces, Yello's three-story edifice is purposefully crafted as a ground-up co-living facility that ensures a tailored environment conducive to the tenant's current lifestyle. The project boasts 608 fully furnished rooms distributed across five blocks. The rooms are classified as standard private rooms, standard twin-sharing, and premium rooms.

Distinguishing itself from competitors, Yello pledges to deliver lifestyle-oriented amenities including a state-of-the-art gym, comprehensive housekeeping services, well-stocked pantry facilities, and reliable power backups, all at highly competitive rates. Shared facilities encompass open community spaces equipped with an amphitheater projector and sound systems, a Multipurpose Turf Court catering to sports enthusiasts, a communal entertainment room furnished with gaming consoles and pool tables, and an in-house restaurant featuring workstations. These amenities afford tenants opportunities to relax, socialize, and engage with a diverse community.

Commenting on the launch, Maninder Singh, Co-founder & CEO remarked, "We are thrilled to inaugurate Yello in Bengaluru. Drawing from our collective experiences, we empathize with the challenges faced by young adults in securing suitable accommodations that foster a sense of belonging. At Yello, each day heralds a new beginning, an opportunity for 'firsts' and endless possibilities. Our spaces are crafted for the adventurous, the expressive, and those eager to script their narratives. With Yello, we aspire to cultivate not just living spaces, but vibrant communities where individuals can forge lasting connections, pursue their passions, and thrive in an environment that celebrates diversity and collaboration."

Strategically situated in Whitefield, Yello enjoys a prime location with walkable proximity to ITPL Tech Park. Other nearby attractions include Park Square Mall, Jain University, and Nexus Shantiniketan Mall. Additionally, the property offers convenient access to MRT, just a 10-minute commute away.

Behind Yello's innovative design and vibrant interiors stand the visionary contributions of renowned architecture firm Urban Frame (Space Matrix Singapore Group Company) and Creative Geometry, the interior design powerhouse. Both of them together bring a wealth of experience in crafting a space that seamlessly blends functionality with aesthetics, to inspire connection and creativity.

With its innovative design, community focus, and unmatched amenities, Yello stands as a beacon of modernity and inclusivity in Bengaluru. As it welcomes residents, Yello invites young professionals to a journey of discovery and camaraderie, promising an unparalleled living experience beyond the ordinary.

Yello is a dynamic co-living experience, nestled in the heart of Bangalore's bustling IT hub. The expansive community encompasses 608 rooms spread across 5 modern blocks, offering a total of 85,000 square feet of shared living space designed for comfort, connection, and growth. With ITPL just 400 meters away, young professionals can enjoy prime access to career opportunities while immersing in a vibrant community.

The property offers private and twin-share rooms, all thoughtfully designed for everyday needs. The fully furnished spaces come with high-speed Wi-Fi, laundry services, and a sparkling community kitchen. The place is inspired to connect and grow with like-minded individuals through engaging events and activities, fostering a sense of belonging and personal development. Yello is more than just a living space; it's a launchpad for personal and professional journeys.

