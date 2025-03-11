YFLO Delhi & NGMA Present 'Unleash: Mind Body Soul'-A Landmark Celebration Honoring India's Top Young Women Achievers Under 45 Across Diverse Fields

NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 11: Under the dynamic leadership of its 21st Chairperson, Dr. Payal Kanodia, the Young FICCI Ladies Organisation (YFLO) Delhi Chapter proudly hosted the Young Women Achievers Awards 2025 at the iconic National Gallery of Modern Art, Jaipur House. Marking a powerful confluence of excellence and empowerment, the event honored exceptional young women under 45 who are redefining leadership across diverse fields. Embracing the theme 'Unleash: Mind | Body | Soul', the evening was a testament to India's rich heritage, uniting visionaries on a singular stage. Adding to the grandeur, Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar graced the occasion as Guests of Honor, celebrating the awardees and engaging in a thought-provoking conversation with renowned journalist Marya Shakil. Their discussion shed light on their long-standing partnership, gender equality, and the evolving role of women as empowered equals in society.

The evening was elevated by an immersive Jugalbandi performance by the legendary Amaan and Ayaan Ali Bangash, maestros who have seamlessly fused tradition with innovation, captivating audiences worldwide. Adding to the magic, Grammy-winning composer Ricky Kej delivered a mesmerizing act, blending world music with Indian classical melodies. His performance not only enthralled the audience but also served as a powerful reminder of the urgent need for environmental consciousness through the universal language of music.

Dr. Payal Kanodia, Chairperson of YFLO Delhi, reflected on the profound impact of the year, stating, "Unleash: Mind Body Soul has been more than just a theme--it has been a transformative journey. Through over 50 member integration events, community projects, and philanthropic initiatives spanning Education, Health & Wellness, Economic Empowerment, and Sustainable Development, we have touched 1.8 million lives across India, making a tangible difference in the lives of young children and women. This year has been an inspiring celebration of YFLO Delhi's unwavering commitment as the women's wing of FICCI, dedicated to empowerment while staying deeply rooted in India's cultural heritage. Tonight's event is a testament to the transformative power of women, showcasing how their strength and leadership shape society for a better future. This evening has ignited a spirit of self-discovery, growth, and resilience--laying the foundation for a legacy that will continue to inspire generations to come," she affirmed.

The YFLO Delhi Young Achievers Awards Ceremony celebrated 21 exceptional women who have demonstrated excellence in their respective fields.

Among the distinguished honorees, the most prestigious recognition in the category of Public Service was unanimously awarded to Bansuri Swaraj, Member of Parliament, New Delhi Lok Sabha Constituency. In her powerful address, she emphasized, "Unleashing Nari Shakti is the way forward for achieving Viksit Bharat as a vision. Just as the gods invoked Maa Durga to defeat the Asuras, FICCI YFLO has collaborated with the Ministry of Culture under the Government of India to empower women. This initiative is aptly titled, as it aims to unleash women's highest potential, providing them with opportunities and leveraging their contribution to build a developed India."

She further highlighted the transformative impact of PM Modi's leadership in advancing women's empowerment, citing initiatives such as Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana, Lakhpati Didi Yojana, and the Namo Drone Didi Scheme. She affirmed, "The 18th Lok Sabha will be the last where women are underrepresented. From 2029, the Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam will ensure 33% reservation for women in state assemblies and parliament," Swaraj expressed her deep gratitude to the Prime Minister for spearheading these ground-breaking social empowerment initiatives, reinforcing India's commitment to gender equality and inclusive development.

Dr. Sanjeev Kishor Goutam, Director General, NGMA, highlighted the significance of the collaboration, stating, "Empowering women through initiatives like 'Unleash: Mind | Body | Soul' paves the way for a stronger social, political, and economic landscape. NGMA is honoured to be part of this celebration of holistic development, where art and culture enrich lives and inspire growth. The presence of distinguished awardees from diverse fields is truly commendable, fostering cultural awareness and empowerment. I look forward to the meaningful conversations and collaborations this event will spark."

The event celebrated 21 distinguished awardees, with the top 10 honorees including Devita Saraf (Entrepreneurship), Princess Gauravi Kumari (Social Entrepreneurship), Harshdeep Kaur (Performing Arts - Singer), Flt. Ltr. Urvashi Tomar (Service to Nation), Mangala Bai Marawi (Art), Isha Talwar (Performing Arts - Film & Entertainment), Amruta Karvande (Service to Humanity), Priya Mishra (Art), Kulsum Shadab Wahab (Social Impact), and Taniyaa Bakshhi (Health & Wellness). The evening also paid tribute to India's legendary artists, Arpana Caur, Madhavi Parekh, and Anjoli Ela Menon, honoring their immense contributions to the world of art. Their timeless creations have not only enriched Indian artistry but also inspired generations, making their felicitation a truly special moment in the celebration.

'Mind Body Soul Soul' was a resounding success, reinforcing that women empowerment transcends social impact--shaping politics, economics, and health while paving the way for a more equitable future.

