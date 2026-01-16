Yugen Infra Brings Premier Goa Real Estate Opportunities to Delhi-NCR

PNN

New Delhi [India], January 16: Yugen Infra, a leader in real estate development, is going to hold an exclusive two-day property showcase for capital region investors and homebuyers at the end of this month. "The Grand Goa Property Show" will take place on January 17 and 18, 2026, at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Gurugram's Sector 56, from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM.

The purpose of the event is to grant direct access to the best real estate investments in North Goa and the fast-expanding Northern Goa growth corridor that have been exclusively selected. This region has become a major focus for second-home buyers and investors, driven by large-scale infrastructure projects such as the MOPA International Airport and enhanced highway networks. Yugen Infra's portfolio in the area includes plots, luxury villas, and farmhouses positioned within what the company describes as clean-air, resort-style communities.

Mr Sheeshram Yadav, the Founder and Managing Director of Yugen Infra, stated, "The Grand Goa Property Show is a concentrated initiative which not only links the genuine purchasers but also displays the hottest real estate market in Goa today." "The North of Goa has the best of nature and development, with the latter being supported by good infrastructure. And our experts will be present there to guide investors, irrespective of their experience, to ensure a seamless experience."

The visitors will be able to take advantage of the limited-period incentives during the event, amongst which the pre-launch benefits of up to ₹30 lakh will be the most valuable ones. Moreover, the company will offer a variety of special schemes available only at this event, which will facilitate, among other things, the booking process, site visit arrangement, and even help with construction and rental after buying, so that the customer feels supported all the way. The company proposes to offer such face-to-face interaction in a client-friendly manner, in contrast to the traditional exhibition format that has been used in the past for investment discussions.

Yugen Infra is involved with lifestyle and long-term value-oriented plot developments, villas, and second-home projects. The company has strategically concentrated its efforts on North Goa, citing the region's sustained demand from metropolitan buyers and its evolving social and hospitality infrastructure.

The two-day event is open to interested investors and homebuyers by prior registration.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)