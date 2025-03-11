Zaggle signs strategic agreement with Strada to simplify the employee experience in India

PRNewswire

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services Limited, a leading B2B SaaS FinTech company, has announced that it has contracted with Strada, a leader in end-to-end payroll, HCM and financial management solutions, to deliver a unified payroll and spend management solution that simplifies employee benefits for employers in India.

* The strategic agreement integrates Zaggle Save with Strada's payroll platform in India, digitizing employee expenses, reimbursements and benefits for a seamless and automated experience.

* This unified solution enhances compliance with regulatory requirements while providing centralized visibility, spending control, and real-time processing of employee expenses.

* Employers in India can now enable the automated and secure delivery of flexible tax-saving benefits, reducing administrative overheads and improving employee convenience.

The integrated solution digitizes employee expenses, reimbursements and benefits to eliminate manual touchpoints for real-time and hassle-free processing. This ensures accurate and timely payments while enabling organizations to efficiently deliver flexible tax benefits to employees through streamlined processes, enhancing flexibility and ease.

Speaking on the partnership, Avinash Godkhindi, Managing Director and CEO, Zaggle said, "We are proud to contract with Strada to launch an end-to-end payroll and spend management solution for employers in India, which will streamline the benefits experience. For employers in India, managing employee expenses and payroll is an extremely complex process, requiring extensive manual administration. Our agreement simplifies this by providing an integrated solution to manage all employee expenses and benefits, integrated with payroll, offering centralized visibility and spending control."

The Zaggle platform provides a unified ecosystem for corporate and employee expenses, featuring proprietary all-in-one cards with real-time fund visibility, automatic expense reporting, and 24/7 intelligent inquiry management. Supporting VISA and RuPay networks, it ensures 100% compliance with RBI, IT, and CBDT regulations, with frequent updates to meet evolving financial requirements.

Strada's global payroll solution includes an AI-powered platform and comprehensive payroll services, available in 180+ countries. Processing $1.4T in payroll annually with 99.84% accuracy, it handles 60M+ payslips and 200M+ interactions yearly. Ranked in the top 1% for security, Strada ensures seamless integration, compliance, and efficiency for enterprises worldwide. With built-in automation and real-time compliance monitoring, businesses can stay ahead of evolving regulations while reducing manual effort and administrative overheads.

"We are excited to collaborate with Zaggle to deliver a comprehensive solution that simplifies the payroll, expenses, reimbursements, and benefits experience for employers in India. By integrating our powerful payroll platform and automation capabilities with Zaggle's dynamic spend management platform, we can help businesses in India save time and reduce costs on processing employee tax benefits. Our robust solution is designed to enhance flexibility and ease for employees while minimizing administrative overheads and ensuring compliance for employers," said Anirban Dass, Head of Payroll & Professional Services - APAC, Strada.

With Strada and Zaggle, employers in India can now offer a digital-first, end-to-end flexi pay solution - eliminating manual paperwork, ensuring compliance with RBI regulations, and providing employees with a smarter way to manage their benefits. Further information can be found here: https://stradaglobal.com/asia/payroll/

About Zaggle

Incorporated in 2011, Zaggle (BSE: 543985) (NSE: ZAGGLE) is a leading player in spend management, with a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. The company operates in the business-to-business-to-customer segment and is amongst a small number of uniquely positioned players with a diversified offering of financial technology products and services. Zaggle is one of the leading issuers of prepaid cards in India, in partnership with its banking partners. Additionally, Zaggle has a diversified portfolio of SaaS products and a wide touchpoint reach. It is a leading player in spend management, with more than 50 million prepaid cards issued in partnership with banking partners and more than 3.0 million+ users served as of December 31, 2024, offering a differentiated value proposition and diversified user base. Zaggle's network of corporate customers covers the banking and finance, technology, healthcare, manufacturing, FMCG, infrastructure and automobile industries. For more information, please visit company website https://www.zaggle.in/.

About Strada

Strada is a technology-enabled, people powered company committed to delivering world-class payroll, human capital management, and financial management solutions to organizations globally. With a team of more than 8,000 experts, Strada blends leading-edge technology with human ingenuity to help businesses across the globe design and deliver at scale. Supporting over 1,400 customers in 33 countries, Strada partners with customers at every stage of their journey, to help drive their vision forward. https://stradaglobal.com/

