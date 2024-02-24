Zee TV to be the official 'Telecast Partner' for Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

VMPL

Mumbai (Maharshtra) [India], February 24: Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 honoured outstanding contributors to cinema with a lavish ceremony held at Taj Lands End in Mumbai on February 20th. Zee TV is delightedly announced as the official 'Telecast Partner', showcasing a commitment to excellence and reaching audiences far and wide.

Zee TV, one of India's Leading entertainment networks with more than 1 Billion viewers globally, has been entertaining viewers with its diverse and engaging content. With a rich history of delivering supreme entertainment, Zee TV continues to be a household name, standing as a testament to innovation and quality while building a deep connection with its audience.

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024 was the glorious culmination of creative endeavours with Cinematic Evolution as the theme. With musical performances by Javed Ali, Sukhwinder and Nikhita Gandhi, the evening celebrated the grand history and legacy of entertainment in India. The most brilliant minds of the industry and their projects over the past year were felicitated on a grand scale. The distinguished list of recipients also includes eminent figures such as Shah Rukh Khan, Rani Mukerji, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Moushumi Chatterjee, Nayanthara, Shahid Kapoor, Vidhu Vinod Chopra, Sandeep Reddy Vanga amongst many others. Seasoned actors Jaaved Jaaferi and Aparshakti Khurana were the charming hosts of the evening who left the audience spellbound with their natural wit and humour.

Ashish Sehgal, Chief Growth Officer, Ad Sales - Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. - "We are elated that Zee TV is the official telecast partner for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, which aims to celebrate the creativity and brilliance of aspiring artists and professionals who are taking the world of Cinema ahead. Indian Cinema has always reflected the emotions of the society and TV as a medium, with its massive reach, has played a crucial role in taking those emotions to every part of the country and forge deeper connections with audiences. We are excited to bring this iconic event into millions of homes across India via Zee TV, which is in line with our commitment to lead the way with the best variety of entertainment for our loyal viewers. Congratulations to all the nominees for their outstanding work this year. Let us celebrate the spirit of Indian cinema and television together!"

Aparna Bhosle, Chief Cluster Officer - Zee TV said, "We take pride in Zee TV's role as the official telecast partner for the esteemed Dadasaheb Phalke Awards, recognizing excellence in Indian cinema. It is our humble endeavour to accord this distinguished event the reach it deserves across India. It has been a great year for cinema and what better medium than television to raise a toast to its success."

The association between DPIFF and Zee TV highlights a shared commitment to showcase India's cinematic excellence. Together the entities aim for the splendour and excitement of DPIFF Awards to reach every Indian household, capturing the essence of the cinematic celebration.

Abhishek Mishra, Chief Executive Officer of DPIFF, shared insights on this association, stating, "We are delighted to welcome Zee TV as the official Telecast Partner for DPIFF Awards 2024. This collaboration is a testament to our shared vision of celebrating the magic of cinema and reaching audiences far and wide. With Zee TV on board, we are confident that the DPIFF Awards will captivate the hearts of viewers worldwide. This ceremony promises to be the most significant and remarkable honour in the industry. "

Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival aims to honour the lifetime effort of Shri Dadasaheb Phalke ji and so, the ceremony celebrates the brilliance of the Indian Film Industry by making an effort to acknowledge and aid nascent projects by bringing them to mainstream audiences. DPIFF is a unique initiative intended to honour the Entertainment Industry and to appreciate creativity in the spectacular world of cinema. It honours all three prodigious segments - the Indian Film Industry, Indian Television Industry & International Film Fraternity - under the same roof.

For more information on Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024, you may visit www.dpiff.in

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)