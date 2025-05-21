Zydus' Net Profit up by 23% in FY 25

BusinessWire India

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 21: Zydus Lifesciences Limited announced financial results for the quarter / year ended on March 31, 2025.

Key Financial Highlights

FY25

- Revenue from operations up by 19% at Rs. 2,32,415 mn, over last year.

- Net Profit, adjusted for exceptional items, was Rs. 47,451 mn, up 23% YoY.

- EBITDA for the year was Rs. 70,585 mn, up 31% YoY. EBITDA margin for the year stood at 30.4%, which is an improvement of 290 bps over the previous year.

- Net Debt to Equity ratio as on 31st March, 2025 was -0.20x while Net Debt to EBITDA stood at -0.69x at the end of March, 2025. Net Cash (negative Net Debt) as on March 31st, 2025 was Rs. 48,836 mn .

-Research & Development (R & D) investments for the year stood at Rs. 18,555 mn (8.0% of revenues).

-The Board recommended a dividend of 1100%.

Q4 FY25

- Revenue from operations up by 18% at Rs. 65,279 mn, over last year.

- EBITDA for the quarter was Rs. 21,255 mn, up 30% YoY. EBITDA margin for the quarter stood at 32.6%, which is an improvement of 310 bps on a YoY basis.

-Net Profit up 18% yoy at Rs. 13,905 mn (adjusted for exceptional items).

-Research & Development (R & D) investments for the quarter stood at Rs. 4,799 mn (7.4% of revenues).

Speaking on the results, Dr. Sharvil Patel, Managing Director Zydus Lifesciences said, "We are happy to conclude FY 2025 on a strong note, with all our businesses surpassing our growth expectations. The commercial success of our extensive product portfolio combined with operating leverage has significantly bolstered profitability and financial health. We made meaningful progress in our differentiated pipeline and added new capabilities to ensure sustainable growth. We look forward to continued execution success and deepening strategic partnerships to drive long term growth. Our commitment to maintaining the highest quality standards across our operations remains unwavering."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)