2025 Altseason Delayed, Says Top Analyst

Bitcoin’s market dominance has been a persistent theme this cycle, hovering at multi-year highs and leaving many investors wondering when, or even if, a traditional altseason will arrive. While periods of strong Bitcoin performance have historically led to capital rotating into altcoins, the current market is telling a different story.

This cycle is defined by unique factors, namely the flood of institutional capital into spot Bitcoin ETFs and a restrictive macroeconomic environment. To make sense of these dynamics, it’s crucial to look past the hype and focus on the data itself.

Why BTC Continues to Outperform Altcoins

The driving force behind Bitcoin’s sustained strength is its recent adoption by institutional players. The approval of spot Bitcoin ETFs has unlocked a massive wave of new capital, fundamentally altering market dynamics and cementing Bitcoin's status as the "safe haven asset within the cryptoverse," as Into the Cryptoverse’s analyst Benjamin Cowen describes it. This has been the primary narrative, attracting investment that in previous cycles might have flowed into other assets.

In a recent YouTube interview with Binance’s Jessica Walker, Cowen explained that the macro environment is also a key factor. He emphasized that past altcoin seasons thrived when the US Federal Reserve pivoted from tightening to easing monetary policy. In the current environment of quantitative tightening, Bitcoin is simply the safer bet. Cowen states, "A lot of people say that alts outperform Bitcoin in a bull market, and I think they can be right, but you also have to have the macro conditions to support it. And so, we're still in the environment of tighter monetary policy... where Bitcoin is doing better."

Another surprising factor Cowen points to is the lack of retail excitement. Despite Bitcoin reaching near all-time highs, broad social interest remains low. "In order for Bitcoin dominance to go down, you actually need retail to return and start buying up altcoins hand over fist," he notes. Until that happens, BTC is likely to continue absorbing most of the market's liquidity.

When Will the Tide Turn for Altcoins?

For those waiting for the tide to turn, Cowen's analysis suggests patience is essential. From a technical standpoint, he argues that most altcoins have not yet reached a cyclical bottom against Bitcoin. He views altcoins as "oscillators at best against Bitcoin" and points to the chart of the total altcoin market cap versus Bitcoin (TOTAL3/BTC) as a key indicator.

Historically, major altseasons have only kicked off after this ratio hits its "range lows," where the collective altcoin market cap is roughly just 25% of Bitcoin's. "The reason I think that people are continuing to be off-sides on this altseason call is because altcoins just haven't yet gone down here to the range low," Cowen explains. He sees this capitulation as a necessary, though not sufficient, condition for a sustained rotation into altcoins.

While some see Ethereum's potential ETF approval as a catalyst, Cowen positions ETH as a unique asset between Bitcoin and the broader altcoin market. He believes the ETH/BTC pair may have found a bottom but warns that this doesn't guarantee strength for other altcoins. In fact, if ETH/BTC were to retest its lows, it would likely push the rest of the altcoin market down to their own range lows against Bitcoin, which could be the final washout needed before a real recovery.

The Bottom Line

While it's tempting to chase short-term pumps, the data suggests a broad, market-wide altcoin season isn't imminent. The key ingredients—a clear shift in monetary policy, a significant return of retail hype, and a technical bottoming out for altcoins against Bitcoin—are not yet in place.

Cowen’s data-driven outlook points to a clear, if not immediately exciting, conclusion. For now, capital is likely to remain consolidated in Bitcoin, the asset perceived as the most durable. "A lot of us deep down believe that Bitcoin will survive," he says, a conviction that doesn't always extend to the thousands of altcoins in the market.

Based on his analysis, Cowen offers a strategic outlook: stay positioned primarily in Bitcoin, with a potential small allocation to Ethereum, and wait for altcoins to hit their range lows before considering a significant pivot. If a true altcoin season is to occur this cycle, he speculates, "I don't think it'll occur until November."