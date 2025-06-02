Europe is among the most visited destinations in the world because of the convenience of travelling, the cultural variety it offers, and the scenic beauty it gives you exposure to. Home to over 40 countries, Europe makes it tough for travellers to decide which country to begin and end their journey with.

It can be exciting and exhausting to plan family adventure holidays in Europe, so if you are someone who is making a holiday plan, continue reading to learn 5 things to consider when planning a trip to Europe with your family.

7 Things to Know When Planning a Europe Trip with Family

1. You Must Decide Your Destinations, Duration and Travel Month

To enjoy a European trip with your family in the best possible way, you have to choose the destinations that you want to cover during your trip. Some popular destinations include Switzerland, France, Spain, Germany, Italy, Greece, etc. Also, factor in the number of days that you can spend covering all these destinations, which should typically be 10 days or more.

Finally, consider the month you want to visit Europe. The spring and autumn seasons make up the shoulder season.

This is known as the period between peak and off-season when it’s not as crowded. Shoulder season for Europe tends to fall between March and April or November and October in some parts of Europe. This is the best time to visit Europe - both financially and weather-wise.

2. Applying for a Schengen Visa is a Must

Most of the countries that you will visit fall within the Schengen Area, for which it is mandatory to own a Schengen visa. In order to obtain this visa, you have to purchase travel insurance . So, prepare your documents accordingly to obtain your visa. You must have recent passport-size photos, filled visa application forms, valid Indian passports, accommodation and travel proofs and a financial statement for yourself and your family members. Having all these documents ready will make the application process smoother and quicker.

3. You Have to Budget Your Trip

A holiday in Europe can be expensive, costing upwards of ₹2 lakhs per person. Which is why setting a realistic budget ensures the best family holidays in Europe. To do so, you have to consider factors like transportation, accommodation, flight expenses, shopping and sightseeing. You can bring down the cost of transportation by opting for public modes of transport and travelling to Europe during the off-season or shoulder season to lower accommodation costs.

4. Flight Booking Tips

In order to enjoy the best places to visit in Europe for families, you have to book your flights in advance. This way, you can get the best deals, which can make a huge difference in the overall budget when planning for family vacations. To get the most out of your travel experience, consider flying into and out of one city.

5. Plan Your Itinerary and Book Your Accommodation

It is important that you chalk out a detailed itinerary that outlines your daily sightseeing and other activities. Factor in the time that you will spend travelling from one city to another while engaging in these activities. Dedicate sufficient time to each travel destination so that you get to relax and enjoy without being rushed.

For accommodation, you can opt for a Europe tour family package or alternatively choose budget hotels or luxury ones, depending on how much you are willing to spend.

6. Know About Local Customs

Give some time before your European trip to research the local customs of the places you are going to visit. Familiarise yourself and your family with local cultural behaviours, languages, and cuisines. It will help you enjoy the trip more, as you will be aware of the local customs and understand how things work in that area. Learn about European tipping culture, including whether you need to tip, how much to tip, etc, as it is part of their culture too.

7. Pack Smartly

Yes, it is tempting to pack all your new clothes and shoes to enjoy on vacation. However, when traveling with family, it is essential to pack smartly and efficiently. Pack the essentials first, such as mobile chargers, power banks, medicines, travel documents and travel insurance documents. If you are travelling in the summer, pack light clothes and keep warm ones for winter travel.

Conclusion

With all these careful considerations at the time of planning a trip to Europe for your family, you can ensure that the entire process of travelling and enjoying your time is smooth and stress-free. Do not forget to get travel insurance online so that you can obtain your Schengen visa, without which you cannot enter most of your favourite destinations in Europe.