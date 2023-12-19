A young mind has the potential to fight the world and setup an example for the youth!

‘Dream big and work hard each day to achieve success in life.’ We all have heard this famous line from many successful people, experts, in podcasts, radios, and talk shows. This line has now become the reality of the Indian pioneer of the legal industry, Mr Vishal Tinani. Starting his journey from a law firm as a legal associate to becoming one of the most known faces in the UAE, Mr Tinani has set an example for all.

Early years

During his early days, Vishal studied BALLB and LLM at Maharaja Sayajirao University before pursuing his second LLM at Birmingham University in International Commercial Law, concentrating on M and A Oil and Gas law. With academic qualifications and excellent potential, Vishal Tinani inspires all lawyers and young graduates worldwide.

His story has roots in working as an accomplished layer in several firms and companies. One of the most popular companies that he has worked with includes TATA. He also provides legal advice to DIFC and ADGM. His routine activities include co-counseling the Onshore Courts with the local attorneys for better case studies.

Mr. Vishal, although having a great share of experience in the legal industry, his impeccable core competencies involves cross-jurisdiction and structuring agreements for multinational banks. He is highly experienced in advising on asset purchase agreements, partnership buyouts and mergers, vessel mortgages, and charter party agreements.

Your work experience is your biggest highlight!

Through years of work experience and becoming a licensed lawyer from the Bar Council of Gujrat, India, and the Dubai Legal Affairs Department, Vishal Tinani has shown excellence at such a tender age.

Some of this most popular work in the field includes advising the UAE healthcare firm on multimillion-dollar sales of pharmacies to a renowned pharmacy chain. He also gave a UAE bank his fair share of advice in restructuring the multimillion facility. He drafted legal agreements from pre-completion to post-completion on various private equity desks ranging from USD 5 million to USD 45 million. The Indian lawyer also acquired a multi million award against insurance TPA in disputes involving the insurers of UAE who never received any claims due to TPA failure. This case led to some amazing changes in the hospitality industry.

Last but not the least Mr. Vishal has always advised his clients and has helped them in winning the cases. One such case was of an employee who tried to claim an additional salary from two different companies in the UAE involving more than 1 million AED after resignation. He represented the client and added one more winning feather to this crown.

Vishal Tinani: A Success Story

Vishal Tinani, today a well-known name in the legal industry in both India and UAE, has proven that if you have skills and knowledge, you can ride high on success. With so many differences between the legal framework of India and Dubai, Mr Tinani has proven to be an expert of legal sectors of both countries.