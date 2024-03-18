Apollo Tyres' EnduTrax Experiential Drive at Natrax, Indore: Unveiling the Toughness and Durability of the EnduTrax Range

In an endeavor to redefine toughness benchmarks in the Commercial Vehicle tyre segment, Apollo Tyres successfully organized an Experiential Drive at Natrax, Indore, featuring the EnduTrax range. The core objective of this drive was to highlight the durability, high uptime, and exceptional grip of the tyre range. Comprising the latest range MD and MD+ for drive applications and the MA for steer application, these products exemplify exceptional grip in both on-road and off-road scenarios, particularly in the construction and infrastructure sectors. The event showcased the relentless commitment of the range in delivering top-notch toughness, setting a new benchmark in the Commercial Vehicle tyre industry.

The new range of Apollo Tyres, featuring three specialized products, is at the forefront of tyre technology and innovation. Specifically engineered for versatile on and off-road usage, this range proudly introduces its revolutionary fabric-reinforced bead technology, strategically designed to minimize failures related to the bead area and tread/under-tread, ensuring unparalleled reliability.

In the drive segment, the new range MD+ and MD tyres shine with their tough block design, enhancing traction, and reinforced shoulder blocks for added strength. These features collectively define the range's epitome of toughness, making it the optimal choice for challenging terrains. Also, the fresh rangeMA, tailored for the steer segment, ensures superior handling and control, providing a comprehensive solution for commercial vehicles.

Each product within this range incorporates superior cut and chip resistant technology, contributing to the extended durability of these tyres. The holistic offering of this range reflects Apollo Tyres' unwavering commitment to innovation, reliability, and meeting the diverse needs of the commercial vehicle industry.

The event itself served as a live testimony to the toughness and performance of the this range. A meticulously crafted track replicated the challenging terrains these tyres navigate in their natural environments. End consumers and key business partners had the unique opportunity to experience this track firsthand in loaded trucks, driven by trained drivers.

Vikram Garga, Group Head of Marketing, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa (APMEA) at Apollo Tyres Ltd, expressed satisfaction after the successful event, stating, "Apollo EnduTrax, renowned for unmatched toughness and performance, symbolises our unwavering commitment to redefine toughness. Cementing trust in users, this first-of-a-kind experience further builds their confidence." He extended sincere gratitude to all contributors for making the Experiential Drive a success, adding, "Positive feedback affirms this event as more than a tyre showcasedeclaring its commitment to durability, reliability, and peak performance."

The Experiential Drive at Natrax, Indore, marks a significant chapter in the brand's journey. This wasn't just about tyres; it was a deliberate drive into the heart of toughness. The latest range of Apollo Tyresstands tall, prepared to conquer every challenging terrain, and the event at Natrax ensured that the customers not only comprehend it but genuinely experience it.