BEW Launches as India's Premier B2B Events and Exhibitions IP Company

Mumbai, October 9, 2024 - Business Events & Expo World (BEW), an innovative B2B events and exhibitions company, has been launched to cater to the growing demand for high-quality business events. Founded by prominent industry leaders Navneeth Mohan, Deepak Choudhary and Vinod Janardhan, BEW is positioned to transform the B2B and B2C events industry of India and Middle East by curating sector-specific events designed to drive business growth, knowledge sharing and networking opportunities. With India witnessing a GDP growth rate of 7.2% in FY 2022-23, the demand for robust platforms connecting businesses, promoting innovation and facilitating partnerships has never been greater. According to the FICCI-EY Media and Entertainment Report, the Indian B2C events sector in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10-12%, fueled by increasing disposable incomes and a large youth demographic eager for live experiences while the B2B events market in India is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 12-14% over the next five years, driven by robust economic growth and government initiatives.

BEW will cater to this growing demand and curate a comprehensive portfolio of business conclaves, conventions, and exhibitions across a variety of thriving sectors, such as IT, manufacturing, healthcare, infrastructure and sports, reflecting India’s diverse and growing economy. These sector-focused events will provide attendees with key industry insights, cuttiedge solutions, networking opportunities and a platform to showcase the latest advancements in their respective fields. Furthermore, BEW aims to integrate data-driven strategies and analytics into its events, offering exhibitors and attendees valuable insights to enhance their business strategies and partnerships.

BEW’s mission is not just about hosting events but also about fostering collaboration and innovation. The platform will invest in and collaborate with organisations to create and launch high-impact intellectual properties (IPs) that provide meaningful, loterm value for stakeholders. By providing strategic solutions, BEW aims to bridge gaps between industry leaders, policymakers, and innovators, ensuring that its events contribute to the larger economic growth of India.

Navneeth Mohan, Founder, BEW, said, “BEW leverages India’s rapid economic growth and focuses on key sectors such as information technology, manufacturing, renewable energy, healthcare, infrastructure, agriculture, finance, sports, and consumer goods. This growing interest in Indian businesses, both domestically and internationally, is driving increased demand for business events and networking platforms. As clients seek to engage with partners, clients, policymakers, and media, they are investing more in business-related events. Moreover, the global focus on Indian businesses and the market is creating a higher demand for education, information, and networking opportunities with India, further fueling the need for sector-focused business events and networking platforms.”

Deepak Choudhary, Co-Founder of BEW, noted, “BEW is not just a platform, but a transformative force aimed at driving collaboration, sparking innovation, and unlocking limitless potential across industries. Our goal is to create opportunities for businesses to build meaningful connections and access essential resources that will enable them to navigate and excel in India’s rapidly evolving market landscape. By fostering these relationships and providing the right tools, we are committed to empowering businesses to achieve sustainable growth and loterm success.”

Vinod Janardhan, Co-Founder, BEW, emphasised, “Today marks a significant milestone as we unveil BEW, a transformative platform dedicated to fostering the growth of India’s vibrant business community. Our mission is clear - empower businesses to connect, learn and thrive together. We believe that by facilitating collaboration and innovation, we can ignite a new era of success for entrepreneurs across the nation.”

BEW’s sister concern EVA Live has established itself as a dominant player in the Indian live event and entertainment industry within a short span of two years. With a portfolio of successful events like Bryan Adams, Bollywood Music Project, Social Nation, Windmill Festival, India Games Expo, Edutainment Show, and Big Boys Toys, the company is poised for further expansion into large-scale global tours and concerts.