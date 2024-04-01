Biggest NCR parenting store unveiled by HunyHuny at Gaur City Mall in Noida

A major step towards its ongoing growth, marking a significant milestone - HunyHuny, the leading Mother and Baby products brand in India unveils its flagship store in Noida's Gaur City Mall. With this grand launch, HunyHuny is set to revolutionize the shopping experience for parents in the Delhi-NCR region, offering an extensive range of parenting products.

HunyHuny's (https://hunyhuny.com/) dedication to providing expecting parents and families unmatched access to luxury parenting products and a remarkable shopping experience is the driving force behind the choice to open the flagship store in Noida. The Noida store strives to satisfy the changing demands of contemporary parents by providing a wide array of products that are all made to the best standards of quality, safety, and style. These products include Strollers, Prams, Cots, Cribs, Moms Rocking Nursing chair set and much more.

Ms Ritu Phogat, an MMA wrestler and Commonwealth Games gold medalist inaugurated the flagship store and said “ New parents are very confused to buy products for their newborn, I urge parents to come and visit HunyHuny store in Noida, here you will get the value of high-quality parenting items for a happy and healthy start to motherhood at an affordable price point”.

"Our vision for HunyHuny's flagship store in Noida is more than just a retail space; it's a sanctuary for parents seeking the best for their little ones," said Mr Shrikhanth Komarla, Operations Head at HunyHuny, expressing his delight over the opening of the new store. We are dedicated to delivering an experience that is in line with the path of parenthood, not just products. Each carefully chosen item in our store reflects our values of care, affordability, and quality."

"As we look to the future, our focus remains firmly on our customers and their needs," he continued. Every parent who passes through our doors will leave with confidence, knowing that they have access to the greatest products, services, and support available because we are committed to always inventing and improving our offerings."

The vast product selection at HunyHuny's Noida store includes:

Baby Strollers:

HunyHuny is the premier destination in India for Baby Cots & Strollers, whether you're looking for a compact and lightweight stroller for daily use or a versatile travel system for your adventures around the world, there is large selection of solutions to suit every need and budget.

Infant Beds Cots and Cribs: (https://hunyhuny.com/44-buy-best-baby-cot-in-india) offering a variety of stylish and comfortable options to guarantee your child's safe and undisturbed sleep.

Premium Mother and Newborn Products: From Rocking Nursing Chairs for nursing moms to newborn necessities, HunyHuny provides parents with all they need to ensure their child's development and well-being.

HunyHuny's expansion continues with new outlets in Bangalore and Mumbai, adding to its existing presence in Jaipur, Pune, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Gurgaon. With plans to establish a footprint in all major and Tier-1 cities across India, HunyHuny is renowned for its elegance, safety, and innovation, earning the trust of parents nationwide, including famous Bollywood and TV celebrities.

Shop online at hunyhuny.com or visit the recently launched HunyHuny branch in Noida to experience the HunyHuny difference. With a wide range of products, excellent customer service, and a commitment to quality that sets it apart from the competition, HunyHuny is the perfect partner for your parenting adventure.