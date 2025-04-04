Chef Aanal Kotak's 'Passion to Power' story captivates audience at TEDx IIT, Gandhinagar

Celebrated chef, hotelier, and entrepreneur Aanal Kotak recently graced the stage at TEDx IIT Gandhinagar as a key speaker, delivering a compelling talk on the theme “Passion to Power.” Through her inspiring narrative, she took the audience on a journey through her entrepreneurial successes, personal challenges, and unwavering commitment to women empowerment.

Aanal Kotak, the founder of globally recognized restaurant brands including SouthAk, The Baking Couture, and multiple branches of The Secret Kitchen across India, Australia, Canada, and the USA, captivated the audience with her powerful story of resilience and determination. She also shared insights from her thriving FMCG brand, TSK, and her acclaimed book, Secrets of a Professional Kitchen.

In her address, Aanal Kotak emphasized the importance of following one’s passion and converting challenges into opportunities. Her journey from being a passionate home cook to becoming a celebrated culinary entrepreneur resonated deeply with the audience. She spoke about the significance of empowering women in the hospitality industry, encouraging aspiring entrepreneurs to fearlessly pursue their goals.

“Passion is a beautiful thing, but it isn’t enough. Passion is like fire it can light up a room, but if you don’t control it, it can also burn down everything in its way”, said Aanal Kotak during her talk.

A vocal advocate for women empowerment, Aanal Kotak has created numerous opportunities for women through her ventures. Her leadership style and dedication to fostering talent have set a benchmark in the culinary world.

The event at IIT Gandhinagar marked yet another milestone in her journey as a thought leader and changemaker. As she continues to expand her global culinary empire, Aanal Kotak remains a beacon of inspiration for aspiring chefs, entrepreneurs, and women across industries.