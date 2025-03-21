Dazller Cosmetics Named the Official Beauty & Makeup Partner of Kolkata Knight Riders & Punjab Kings for 2025

Dazller Cosmetics, a brand from the house of Aravind Laboratories that has been celebrating Indian beauty and catering to its diverse needs for nearly a century, is proud to announce its

partnership as the Official Beauty & Makeup Partner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) for 2025. This marks Dazller’s third consecutive collaboration

with teams participating in the country’s biggest T20 cricket series, further strengthening its commitment to blending beauty with the high-energy world of cricket.

Known for its iconic and popular Lip Colours and Nail Polishes, along with a wide range of eyeliners, mascaras, and lipsticks, Dazller has been a preferred beauty brand for millions. With a strong focus on expanding across North and Northeast India, this association presents the perfect platform to engage with an even broader audience.

Aaditya Hariprasad, Executive Partner at AVL, shared his excitement about the collaboration:

"Our previous partnerships with these teams have been an incredible journey, made even better by the unwavering support from the teams and fans. Cricket has always been a powerful force in shaping India’s youth culture, and coming off India’s recent trophywinning triumph, 2025 is set to be an even more thrilling year. We’re excited to be a part of this grand celebration once again and can’t wait for what’s in store."

Dazller has always prioritized delivering exceptional quality products while maintaining a low-profile approach that puts customer satisfaction above all. Despite being one of the largest cosmetic brands in India,

This season, Dazller is also launching its all-new All Day Lip Colour Quick-Dry, a natural addition to its already bestselling All Day Lip Colour range and other popular liquid lip colours. Designed for the modern, on-the-go consumer, this lightweight, smudge-proof, and long-lasting formula ensures effortless beauty that keeps up with fast-paced lifestyles.

Dazller’s association with T20 cricket has grown significantly over the years. In 2023, the brand partnered with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), and in 2024, it further expanded its presence by collaborating with Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as the Official Beauty Partner. With each season, Dazller has strengthened its ties with the sport, bringing the worlds of beauty and cricket together while reinforcing its legacy as a trusted name in Indian cosmetics.