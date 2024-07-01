Elevated workplaces that tap into people power

If you were to conduct a survey with industry leaders, you will doubtlessly find that an overwhelming majority of them understand the value of a talented, respected, and well-supported workforce. The understanding that ‘People’ represent one of the Ps that form a company’s pillar is very palpable. And yet, people-first companies are rare. Nearly two decades since legendary management consultant Peter Drucker first said, “Culture eats strategy for breakfast”, his words are more prescient than ever, and this manifests itself in many ways. Richard Branson, founder of The Virgin Group, is on the record as saying, “When it comes to business success, it is all about people, people, people”. And the Marriott chain of hotels follows a similar philosophy, which says “If we take care of our people, they will take care of our customers, and the customers will come back”.

Perhaps most notably, that great seeker of value, the celebrated investor and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway Warren Buffett, understands why one of his most lucrative investments, Costco, is performing so strongly. It’s its people-first philosophy. Studies show that investing in human capital don’t impact the bottom line or reduce competitiveness. In fact, it’s the opposite. Costco’s commitment to employees and customers sees them perform robustly, year-after-year. People and profits go hand in hand.

Clearly then, people form the beating heart of an organisation, and the 4th edition of Team Marksmen’s Most Preferred Workplace lauded those that have embraced this truth fully. These are the workplaces that have evolved rapidly to meet the diverse needs of the day, embracing innovative models to serve both customers and employees effectively. Right from prioritising employee wellbeing and fostering a culture of diversity, equity, and inclusion to engaging talent, and adapting to evolving needs are key drivers of growth, these are the organisations that understand better than most what it takes to succeed in the modern-day milieu.

This research-driven and industry-focused initiative came to be realised on the back of a rigorous, industry-wide research that appraised organisations on parameters such as work-life balance, employee centricity, diversity, equity & inclusion, organisational purpose, reskilling and upskilling initiatives, career development and rewards. Those recognised as leading the charge in creating aspirational workplaces include:

Sharing his take on the sidelines of the event, Rajesh Khubchandani, Co-founder and CEO of Team Marksmen Network, said, "For any organisation, its most valuable asset isn't its technology, products, or market share—it's people. Creating a preferred and inclusive workplace isn't just about attracting talent; it's about unleashing human potential. Most Preferred Workplace 2024-25 recognises those building a work environment where diversity is celebrated, where every voice is heard, and where personal growth is intertwined with company success.

This isn't just about feel-good policies; it's a strategic imperative. When people feel valued and see a path to realizing their aspirations, they innovate, collaborate, and drive our companies forward. By fostering a culture of belonging and continuous learning, they're not just building preferred workplaces—they're cultivating the ideas and leadership that will define our collective futures."

