HunyHuny, the epitome of excellence in premium Baby and Parenting products, is poised to redefine the parenting experience with the grand opening of its latest store in the most happening city Bangalore, Kormangala on the17th of May 2024 at 5 PM, this eagerly awaited event promises an extraordinary experience for parents and families seeking only the best for their little ones. Renowned Kannada actor, Ms. Tejaswini Prakash, graced the occasion as the esteemed Chief Guest, adding an aura of sophistication and charm.

With an excellent dedication to quality and thorough research, HunyHuny designs exceptional Baby Cots, Baby Strollers, Baby Clothes and much more to prioritize safety, comfort, and style for the newborns. From exquisite strollers and cozy cribs to elegant nursing chairs and beyond, the brand ensures an immersive shopping experience tailored to the needs of modern parents.

Reflecting on the significance of the Bangalore store launch, Mr. Vishal Mittal, founder of HunyHuny, echoed the brand's commitment to providing families with access to top-tier products and unparalleled shopping experiences. He states, “Our journey at HunyHuny began with a simple yet profound belief – every mom & child deserves the best start in life. With the opening of our new store in Bangalore, we're proud to offer parents with a wide selection of premium Baby Cots, Strollers, Diaper Changing Stations, Rocking Nursing Chairs, comfortable Clothes for newborns and everything needed for an effortless parenting, reflecting our commitment to quality, safety, comfort and style.”

Mr. Mittal, former director of Rackspace India and an IILM MBA graduate, founded HunyHuny based on his personal journey into parenthood. His extraordinary vision and relentless dedication have been instrumental in shaping HunyHuny into the esteemed brand it is today.

In addition to its nationwide online presence, HunyHuny has its stores in Gurgaon, Noida, Jaipur, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, and Pune, ensuring that parents who prefer offline shopping can also avail of the brand's exceptional products and services. Trusted by numerous celebrities, including television actors, famous sports personalities, and Bollywood stars, HunyHuny continues to garner praise and recognition for its commitment to excellence. The recent endorsement of HunyHuny by Bollywood actor Aarti Chabria further solidifies the brand's reputation as a trusted choice for parents seeking premium products for their little one. With Ms. Tejaswini Prakash's popularity in Bangalore, her presence at the store launch added an extra layer of excitement and appeal, attracting a wider audience and reinforcing HunyHuny's status as a preferred destination for all parenting needs.

“HunyHuny provides all essentials for seamless parenting in one convenient location. I am amazed with their unbelievable collection of cots & strollers at HunyHuny, Kormangala outlet, it’s a perfect shopping destination for parents who seek only the best for their baby” added Ms Tejaswini.

As HunyHuny continues to grow, its focus remains on addressing the evolving needs of modern parenting style. With presence across all major Tier-1 cities, including the upcoming store launch in Mumbai, HunyHuny is poised to revolutionize the parenting experience across India.

Inviting new and expectant parents of Bangalore to embark on a journey of discovery and delight, HunyHuny extends a warm invitation to visit their store, and experience firsthand elegance, innovation, and unparalleled quality that defines the brand. Explore their wide range of Baby Cots, Baby Cribs, Baby Strollers, Baby Prams, Baby Clothing, Moms Rockinb Nursing Chair & so much more. Your little one deserves nothing but the best, and HunyHuny is committed to helping you provide just that.

About HunyHuny:

HunyHuny is a premier brand in premium Baby and Parenting products like Baby Cot, Baby Crib, Baby Stroller, Baby Pram, offering a wide array of essentials for modern parents. With focus on quality, safety, and style, HunyHuny is committed to providing families with access to top-tier products and unmatched shopping experiences.