New Delhi, India – June 26, 2024 – Flychem is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality ingredients for personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, agriculture, and nutraceuticals while prioritizing quality and sustainable practices.Flychem is proud to announce the launch of the world’s most advanced high-purity Encapsulated Salicylic Acid under the brand name KOSAVA™ This groundbreaking product was unveiled by Flychem’s Managing Director, Dr. Krishna Moolagundam, at India’s largest cosmetic and home care manufacturing expo, Cosmohome Tech 2024, held in New Delhi from June 26 to 27. The innovative KOSAVA™ powered by ProbiCap™ technology offers unparalleled efficacy and stability, setting a new standard in the personal care and pharmaceutical industry. By leveraging cutting-edge encapsulation technology, KOSAVA™ ensures that the active ingredient is delivered in its most potent form, enhancing the effectiveness of personal care formulations and providing superior results for consumers. KOSAVA™ is available in two variants: KOSAVA™ 600 (60% Encapsulated Salicylic Acid in Liquid Form) and KOSAVA™ 700 (70% Encapsulated Salicylic Acid in Powder Form).

Product Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ocoWhR9tseo

Flychem’s participation in Cosmohome Tech 2024 underscores its commitment to delivering innovative solutions in personal care. Attendees of the expo had the exclusive opportunity to experience the benefits of KOSAVA™, witnessing its potential to transform personal care and pharmaceutical products.

Key Features & Benefits of KOSAVA™

It is environmentally friendly, supporting sustainable and ethical practices in the personal care industry. Innovative packaging: Available in innovative, user-friendly packaging that preserves its potency and extends shelf life.

“KOSAVA™ represents a significant leap forward in the personal care product formulation science. Our dedication to research and development has culminated in a product that not only meets but exceeds the highest industry standards. We are thrilled to introduce KOSAVA™ to the world and to continue our mission of providing advanced personal care and cosmetic ingredients that deliver exceptional results.” said Dr. Krishna Moolagundam, Managing Director, Flychem India Pvt Ltd.

The launch of KOSAVA™ marks a significant milestone for Flychem, reinforcing its position as a leader in advanced personal care and cosmetic ingredients. With this product, Flychem is poised to revolutionize the market, offering a solution that combines high purity, stability, and unmatched efficacy. For more information about KOSAVA™ and Flychem’s range of innovative personal care and cosmetic ingredients, please visit flychem.com.

