House of Titan Grows with beYon: Enters the Lab-Grown Diamond Market

Titan recently announced the launch of beYon, a new fashion-forward proposition featuring lab-grown diamonds (LGDs), as part of the wider House of Titan lifestyle and accessories portfolio (Skinn, Irth, Taneira Fastrack, Raga by Titan, Titan Eye Plus, and more).

Taking it’s first step with the launch in Mumbai, beYon brings a design-forward portfolio, offering to consumers seeking style-led jewellery that fits seamlessly into wardrobes for styling, accessorising, and trend-led looks.

India’s consumers don’t restrict to just experimentation or permanence, accessorising or investing ; they embrace both. The jewellery market mirrors this “AND” behaviour, spanning precious jewellery in gold, natural diamonds , polki, while also accommodating CZ, American Diamonds and other fashion-first formats. LGDs adds as another choice in the fashion-first spectrum, widening styling and accessorising possibilities for today’s wardrobes.

beYon offers lab-grown diamond jewellery crafted for contemporary wear, with an accessible price architecture, ranging from 10,000 to 1,00,000, and thus, not offering exchange on the lab-grown diamond component, clearly aligning the proposition with indulgence, fashion codes, and trend-led styling.

At the same time natural diamonds continue to anchor the diamond propositions at Tanishq, Mia by Tanishq, and Zoya, where rarity, preciousness, everyday statements and emotional significance remain at the heart of value seeking and meaningful purchases. Titan has also expanded initiatives such as Tanishq Diamond Expertise Centres to help customers better understand and differentiate natural diamonds and make informed decisions.

India’s jewellery ecosystem thrives because it supports multiple needs and meanings (heritage and celebration, everyday statements and special moments, value and experimentation). With beYon, Titan is extending the House of Titan with a distinct, fashion-led proposition in lab-grown diamonds, while reinforcing emotional and enduring value of natural diamonds with its precious jewellery brands.