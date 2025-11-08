India's Silent Wealth Builder: Why every portfolio needs bonds in 2025

Imagine driving a car down a highway to your destination where the car represents your portfolio and the highway represents the financial markets, full of ups, downs, curves and sudden bumps.

Now, when the roads are smooth and the economy is strong, you ride is comfortable. However, when the road gets bumpy, you tend to lose control of your car. That’s when the shock absorbers play an important role. This is where bonds come in.

Bonds: The shock absorbers

While your car’s engine represents stocks enabling your portfolio to move faster, bonds enable you to have a smoother ride. A well-balanced portfolio creates a balance between both to help you driver faster with comfort.

Role of Bonds in the Indian Financial Market

As retail participation in equities and mutual funds grows exponentially, the average investor’s portfolio remains underexposed to fixed income until now. The country’s ₹50 lakh crore corporate bond market is expanding as investors discover that bonds aren’t just for safety, they’re for steady growth. Participation in RBI’s Retail Direct App for purchasing bonds has seen a multi-fold increase.

Create a regular secondary income with Bonds

Bonds are ideal for those seeking predictable and periodic income.

Most bonds pay interest every 6 or 12 months, directly into your bank account. That makes them perfect for:

Salaried professionals looking to generate passive income

Retirees needing periodic payouts

Anyone building a stable cash-flow base

You know how much, when and for how long you’ll be paid.

Build a strong portfolio as a first-time investor in Bonds

If you’re new to investing, bonds are an entry point into the world of markets.

Fixed return, fixed maturity

Rated by independent agencies (CRISIL, ICRA, etc.)

Investments starting as low as Rs 10,000

Lower volatility compared to equities or mutual funds

Bonds help investors preserve capital, build confidence and consistency before exploring higher-risk assets.

Plan your retirement without worrying about capital erosion

Retirement planning isn’t just about saving; it’s about creating certainty.

Bonds help you:

Lock in known interest rates for future with a steady income for your daily needs

Match maturities with your life goals

Preserve capital while generating cash flow

You can build a bond ladder by investing in multiple maturities (1–5–10 years), thereby ensuring regular inflows as older bonds mature and new ones replace them. Using laddering technique, retirees can align payouts with their expenses while maintaining liquidity.

Experience the Magic of Compounding not just with SIPs but also with Bonds

When you reinvest your interest income, your returns begin earning returns. That’s the power of compounding.

Even modest interest rates can create large outcomes over time:

Annual Return 10 Years 20 Years 30 Years 7% ₹1 → ₹1.97 ₹1 → ₹3.87 ₹1 → ₹7.61 8% ₹1 → ₹2.16 ₹1 → ₹4.66 ₹1 → ₹10.06 Reinvesting your interest income, even partially, can dramatically accelerate long-term wealth creation. Understanding tax implication with Bonds: While interest is taxed at investor’s slab rate, long-term capital gains on listed bonds are taxed at just 12.5%. Type Taxation Key Point Coupon Interest Income Taxed at your slab rate Declared as “Income from Other Sources Capital Gains (Sold Before Maturity) <12 months → Short-term (slab rate) Tax-free PSU bonds from issuers like NHAI, PFC, REC, etc. (AAA rated) offer completely exempt coupon income, often yielding 5.5% to 6% tax-free which comes to pre-tax 8.25% - 8.5% for investors in the highest tax bracket.

>12 months → Long-term (12.5%)

Plan your holding strategically

Tax-Free Bonds (PSU) Fully tax-exempt interest Post-tax yield 5.5% to 6%, risk-free

Market-Linked Debentures Taxed at slab rate (since 2023) Choose if aligned with your tax bracket

Bonds vs. Debt Mutual Funds vs. Fixed Deposits

Featured Bonds Debt Mutual Funds Fixed Deposits Return Type Fixed Market-linked Fixed Transparency High Moderate High Risk Credit & interest rate risk Market & credit risk Interest rate & default risk Liquidity Tradable on exchange T+1 redemption Premature withdrawal penalty Ideal for Stability + diversification Active management Short-term savings Why every portfolio needs Bonds: While bonds may not deliver eye-catching returns as equities, they offer steady income, lower risk, and diversification benefits. For retail investors, including bonds in their portfolio can improve their overall risk-adjusted returns.

In the long run, a well-diversified portfolio with the right mix of equities and bonds paves a path for higher returns and financial resilience.

Whether you’re building wealth, planning retirement, or starting out; bonds can anchor your financial journey. So, start investing in bonds before it’s too late.

- Umesh Tulsyan, MD, Sovereign Global Markets Pvt Ltd, Delhi (25 years in bond markets)