Krupa Corporation Introduces Krupa Market for Redefining Construction

March 2025 – Krupa Corporation, a newly established company in the construction sector, has announced the launch of Krupa Market, a state-of-the-art platform designed to modernize and streamline the procurement of construction materials. This innovative platform marks a significant step toward revolutionizing the construction industry by offering smart, efficient, and cost-effective sourcing solutions.

The launch event was graced by Dr. Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, Union Minister of State, Communications and Information Technology of India. Dr. Sekhar commended Krupa Market for its potential to enhance accessibility and transparency in the procurement process, empowering businesses and individual buyers with a seamless purchasing experience.

Advancing Construction Procurement with Krupa Market

Krupa Market aims to simplify the traditionally complex process of sourcing construction materials. By integrating digital solutions, the platform enables users to access a wide variety of products, compare prices, and make informed purchasing decisions efficiently. This innovation is expected to save time, reduce costs, and minimize delays in construction projects.

Pradeep Devarakonda, the visionary Founder of Krupa Corporation, expressed his excitement about the launch, emphasizing that Krupa Market is designed to bridge gaps in the industry. "Our goal is to empower builders, contractors, and homeowners with a smarter way to procure materials. With Krupa Market, we are bringing innovation to an industry that has long faced challenges in sourcing quality products at competitive prices," he stated.

Expansion into Retail with Krupa Retail Ventures Pvt. Ltd.

In addition to launching Krupa Market, Krupa Corporation has also established a wholly-owned subsidiary, Krupa Retail Ventures Private Limited, to expand its presence in the retail construction materials segment. The subsidiary will commence its e-commerce portal soon, followed by the launch of physical retail stores to provide customers with an enhanced shopping experience.

Krupa Retail Ventures will cater to a wide audience, including individual homeowners, contractors, and industry professionals. The company’s product range will feature home improvement items, construction essentials, and innovative solutions to meet diverse customer needs.

"This expansion allows us to serve our customers in multiple ways — both online and offline — ensuring they have access to quality materials through a trusted platform," said Pradeep Devarakonda.

A Vision for the Future

Krupa Corporation is on a mission to redefine the construction industry with the company’s forward-thinking approach that combines technology, customer-centric solutions, and industry expertise to deliver unmatched value to stakeholders.