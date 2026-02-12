Melt Your Crush: Vadilal's 17ft Melting Ice Cream Sparks Romance at Sabarmati Riverfront

Ahmedabad, February 12, 2026 – Amid the twinkling lights of Sabarmati Riverfront on the stretch toward the airport, Vadilal Ice Creams’ 17-ft “Melting Ice Cream” — a choco-dipped ice cream bar on a stick with chocolate cascading down in slow, glossy drips — has turned Amdavad into a Valentine’s Week hotspot. Drawing Gen Z crowds looking to melt their crush, spark playful proposals, join flash mobs and capture drone-worthy moments.

The magic is building ahead of Valentine’s Day. Young couples knelt under the Melting Ice cream bitten top, rings glinting against the melting chocolate, as Vaddy the mascot sparked cheers from Amdavadis all along the riverfront. Reels are lighting up social feeds, drawing Gen Z crowds eager to create their own heart-melting moments amid the river’s glow.

The charm spans generations. Golden couples renewed their vows over shared Vadilal cones, the tower’s slow drip rekindling first-date sparks. From Gen Z proposals to anniversary toasts, this Amdavad-born ice cream brand blends nostalgia and fun into lasting memories — one scoop at a time.

Melt your crush before the Ice cream melts away at Sabarmati Riverfront.