Nepa Rudraksha aligns with Ajay Devgn to Expand Global Presence and Spiritual Legacy

In a move that combines generational heritage with contemporary relevance, Nepa Rudraksha has announced actor Ajay Devgn as its global brand ambassador. More than a commercial decision, the collaboration is being positioned as a values-driven alignment that draws on shared beliefs and a quiet reverence for tradition.

Founded in 1973 in Nepal’s sacred Arun Valley, Nepa Rudraksha has grown over five decades to become one of the most recognised names in spiritual wellness, particularly in the distribution of authentic Rudraksha beads. The brand’s influence now extends across over 100+ countries, including India, the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and parts of the Middle East and Southeast Asia.

Legacy and Leadership

The brand’s origin lies in the work of Balaram Khatiwada, a priest at the revered Pashupatinath temple, whose dedication to the preservation of Vedic rituals and practices formed the foundation of the business. His son, Mukunda Khatiwada, later took charge of the company and led its entry into digital platforms, thereby enabling global access to its offerings without diluting their traditional roots.

Now in its third generation of stewardship, Nepa Rudraksha is led by Sukritya Khatiwada, a 26-year-old Vedic scholar and author of Transform Your Life with Rudraksha. He brings both scholarly depth and entrepreneurial clarity to the table, positioning the brand as a trusted global name while maintaining its cultural sanctity.

A Sacred Alignment: Ajay Devgn and Nepa Rudraksha

Ajay Devgn’s association with Nepa Rudraksha does not follow the conventional path of celebrity endorsement. Known for his longstanding spiritual connection to Lord Shiva, Devgn's involvement is seen by the leadership as a personal alignment with the ethos of the brand.

In a recently released short film, Devgn is seen wearing the Siddha Mala and Rudra bracelet, both signature offerings from Nepa Rudraksha. The visuals borrow from classical Indian motifs and are accompanied by a musical composition tuned to the Om frequency. The result is not a product advertisement but a reflection of an inner journey, one that aligns with both Devgn’s image and the spiritual focus of the brand.

The campaign was conceptualised and directed under the guidance of Sukritya Khatiwada, who ensured the narrative remained grounded in respect for tradition and free from overt commercial cues.

Nepa Rudraksha has taken several steps to set a benchmark in product integrity. Every bead is:

Sourced from Nepal’s sacred Arun Valley

Certified by third-party IRL X-ray labs, a first in the industry

Evaluated under ISO 9001:2005 quality standards

Backed by Nepa’s exclusive AAA Standard™, offering a lifetime authenticity guarantee

This combination of spiritual reverence and scientific validation has helped the brand build trust across diverse audiences, including both traditional seekers and a new generation of wellness-focused consumers.

Strategic Expansion and Digital Growth

With a rising global interest in spiritual wellness and mindfulness practices, Nepa Rudraksha is preparing to scale further. Its roadmap includes expanded e-commerce capabilities, deeper investment in digital education around Rudraksha science, and a mobile application that supports guided spiritual practices. Khatiwada’s leadership reflects a clear intention to grow without losing cultural integrity.

The Road Ahead: Nepa Rudraksha’s Future

Nepa Rudraksha stands at the threshold of a powerful new chapter; expanding globally, deepening digital presence, and launching the Sadhana app to support daily spiritual practice. With upcoming awareness campaigns and rich, educational content, the brand remains devoted to one purpose: spreading the truth and transformative power of real Rudraksha.