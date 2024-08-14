Newgen Recognized in an Analyst Report on Task-Centric Automation Software Landscape

August 14th,2024: Newgen Software, a global provider of a unified low-code platform, announced that it has been acknowledged in Forrester's report, The Task-Centric Automation Software Landscape, Q3 2024,among notable vendors. The report defines task-centric automation as“technology that automates human tasks, orchestrates task handling, and provides simple integration by coordinating actions between multiple systems, with the software client generally driving tasks and integration.” The report, authored by Bernhard Schaffrik, provided an overview of 20 vendors and emphasized the importance of selecting the right vendor based on the value they offer. Furthermore, the report acknowledged the rapid growth of the task-centric automation software market, driven by advances in artificial intelligence and the integration of automation platforms.

The Newgen Intelligent Process Automation (BPM) platform leverages cutting-edge technologies to automate complex, content-driven business processes. This dynamic platform is powered by Robotic Process Automation, AI/ML, process modeling, and a dynamic rule engine to make processes seamless and efficient. Real-time reporting and intelligent insights elevate productivity and reduce operational costs.

“We are thrilled to be recognized by Forrester for our task-centric automation capabilities. To us, this reflects our dedication to delivering robust automation solutionsfor higher ROI. We will continue to invest in AI, GenAI, and other advanced technologies to provide our customers with cutting-edge solutions that lower the cost of operations and enhance efficiency and employee experience,” said Runki Goswami, Global Head of Marketing at Newgen Software.

Newgen’s automation solutions are built on a low-code platform, NewgenONE, and help businesses accelerate growth through continuous improvement.The BPM platform focuses on three core areas: customer experience, operational excellence, and business innovation. Front-end automation bots transform the user experience, while back-end bots increase productivity by reducing overall turnaround time. Furthermore, the platform’s advanced exception-handling capabilities make the operational workbench highly agile.