Pioneering Thoughts with Dipen Bhuva: A Fusion of Healthcare, Cybersecurity, and AI

In an enlightening conversation, Dipen Bhuva shares insights into his distinguished journey at the nexus of healthcare, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence (AI). Dipen said that “I started my journey with a master's degree from Northeastern University in information security, and I am currently pursuing a fully funded PhD at Cleveland State University." Dipen’s academic path is deeply entrenched in engineering and computer science. He shared that his research, predominantly focused on leveraging machine learning and AI to bolster cybersecurity measures, particularly in network and space communication security, illustrates his dedication to technological innovation for societal benefit.

Driven by the potential of advanced machine learning and AI technologies, Dipen is committed to addressing pressing challenges in cybersecurity and healthcare. His motivation is rooted in the capacity of these technologies to foster societal welfare, a principle that guides his research endeavors. When asked for his research work, Dipen replied, “I have performed pioneering research studies like the use of AI to detect COVID-19 through cough sounds in audio calls, published in Elsevier's Biomedical Signal Processing and Control, and leveraging machine learning for heart disease detection, featured in IEEE Access. I have also collaborated with the NASA Glenn Research Center on their research workshop, where I published Securing Space Cognitive Communications Using Blockchain Technology. My scholarly contributions also extend to the development of biometric authentication methods, which is published under Elsevier's Internet of Things and numerous publications in IEEE conferences. I have also published a book chapter on enhancing the quality of e-learning systems testing, published under Springer's volumes on networks and systems in cybernetics.”

Recognition for Dipen's work comes from prestigious entities like the NASA Glenn Research Center, which marks his contributions as critical to securing essential infrastructure. Beyond his research, Dipen plays a pivotal role in building a knowledgeable community within his fields. His participation in academic and professional groups, including the Ohio Cyber Range, Women in Cybersecurity, Ohio SuperComputers, and PhD Seminars, demonstrates his commitment to mentoring and spreading enthusiasm for cybersecurity and healthcare technologies.

When asked what you believe is the future of integrating AI and machine learning with cybersecurity and healthcare, he replied, “Interdisciplinary approaches, where AI and machine learning intersect with cybersecurity and healthcare, hold immense potential. By combining these fields, we can achieve groundbreaking advancements that not only provide a roadmap for future researchers but also significantly enhance the safety and efficiency of both our digital and physical environments. My work aims to be at the forefront of this innovation, contributing to a safer, healthier future for all.”