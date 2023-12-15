Protecting Your Digital Identity: Cybersecurity Best Practices for Individuals

Cybersecurity has become a huge concern in today’s day and age. We literally cannot imagine our lives without the internet. From buying groceries to looking at properties, we do everything online. While on the one hand, this is very useful and beneficial, on the other, it is risky too. As active internet users, we are always at threat of cyber attacks. If you are someone who relies on the internet for many daily transactions including financial transactions, getting a good Cybersecurity policy would do you a world of good. Until you get a good policy to safeguard your data, use these tips to stay safe online.

1. Be careful of what you click on

Avoid clicking unknown links with lucrative offers. These links are fake and take you towards scams and fraudulent events. If something looks too good to be true, then it most probably is false! So before you click on an ad that promises a 90% discount or a free stay at a 5-star hotel, use your discretion and analyse why such claims are being made.

2. Use strong passwords

To ensure your password is capable of offering the best security, you need to create a strong and suitable password. Avoid having birthdays or anniversaries as your password. Use a combination of symbols and digits and also use both upper and lower case letters.

3. Change your password frequently

While a good password will definitely keep you safe in the online world, you also need to change it frequently. Also, try to avoid having the same password for all your accounts. If you do so and your password gets compromised, the hacker can log into all your accounts and cause a lot of trouble.

4. Do not trust anyone, known or unknown

Avoid sharing your passwords and other sensitive data with anyone, even if they are very close to you. And never share your details with a stranger, no matter how convincing they sound. It is common practice for scammers to call up disguised as bank officials, police officers, etc. and convince you to give your password or OTP. Never deluge any sensitive information.

5. Set up multi-authentication factors

Whether it is your email log-in or your mobile banking log-in, make sure you have multi-level authentication. Apart from entering your password, you should also have to enter a code sent to your mobile phone and authenticate the login.

6. Use antivirus and firewall systems

Antivirus and firewall systems go a long way in keeping your device safe and this, in turn, keeps all your accounts safe. Renew your antivirus on time to ensure you are covered and protected at all times.

7. Only use safe websites

If you have to buy a product, watch a movie or download a file, only do so from known and reliable websites. Do not visit any unknown or fake websites, no matter what deals and sales they have going on. Most of these places just take the money and data you provide and disappear without offering the service. Later, they misuse your data and cause you a lot of harm.

Invest in a good cyber insurance plan

Last but not least, invest in the best cyber insurance plan that you come across. Cyber insurance plan. Such a plan protects you from a number of online threats such as:

1. Data breaches

2. Financial fraud

3. Comprise of account

4. Online scams

5. Legal expenses incurred due to online crimes

As you can see, these are some very important covers that you must look to have in your cyber insurance plan. There are many good cyber safety plans available nowadays, so do your research and find the best one that would keep you, your data, your finances and also your devices protected at all times.

The bottom line

Whether you are crossing a street or buying a product online, you are responsible for your own safety. To ensure you don't fall victim to any kind of phishing attack or cyber crime, follow the tips mentioned above. It is not difficult to stay safe when working online or carrying out transactions over the internet. Do not reveal your password or any sensitive information to anyone. Do not give random OTPs to people and refrain from visiting unknown or dubious websites. Also, do not forget to invest in a good cyber insurance plan as that will give you a lot of added protection. Even if you fall prey to an online attack, the plan will keep you safe and you won't have to worry about losing your money, documents, information, etc.