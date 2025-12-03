Purever Partners with Hyundai Corporation to Bring Advanced Heat Pump Technology to India

New Delhi [India], December 2: Purever, one of India’s most trusted names in complete water and energy solutions, has announced a new partnership with Hyundai Corporation (South Korea) to bring advanced heat pump systems to India. This collaboration marks a significant step in Purever’s journey to expand beyond water systems and into sustainable thermal solutions. Known for its stainless steel water tanks and filtration technologies, Purever now aims to create a complete ecosystem that integrates water and energy efficiency.

The Hyundai–Purever Heat Pump Series has been designed for both residential and commercial applications - from homes and hotels to hospitals, educational institutions, and industrial sites. The systems promise energy savings, reduced carbon emissions, and reliable heating and cooling year-round.

“Our collaboration with Hyundai Corporation reflects where we believe the industry is heading,” said Mr Sahil Garg, Director of Purever. “It’s about designing comfort systems that are as responsible as they are efficient. With Hyundai’s proven technology and our on-ground expertise, we’re building a strong bridge between performance and sustainability.”

Purever has long stood for durability, hygiene, and innovation in water solutions. By introducing Hyundai heat pump systems, the company strengthens its position as a one-stop provider of sustainable living technologies.

About Purever

Purever offers stainless steel insulated and non-insulated water tanks, filtration systems, and tailored water management solutions. The company focuses on innovation, sustainability, and reliability across residential, institutional, and industrial applications.

About Hyundai Corporation (South Korea)

Hyundai Corporation, headquartered in Seoul, is a global leader in trade and technology, specialising in energy, industrial systems, and HVAC solutions.

What makes this partnership particularly relevant right now is the rapid growth in conversations around energy efficiency in India. A few years ago, most discussions around heating or cooling stopped at air conditioners or geysers. People didn’t think much about operational costs or long-term sustainability unless they were running large facilities. But as energy prices climb and awareness grows, both residential and commercial customers are actively seeking alternatives that make financial and environmental sense. Purever has been watching this shift closely, and the timing of the Hyundai collaboration aligns with this change rather than trying to force it.

Internally, both teams have been evaluating practical needs beyond the product itself - things like climate variations, water hardness in different regions, installation limitations in older buildings, and even how customers perceive new technology. These conversations matter because India isn’t one uniform market. A solution that works well in a Gurgaon apartment may require a different approach in a coastal city or a hill-station hotel. Purever and Hyundai are taking the slower, more detailed route: building training programs, service touchpoints, and educational support instead of assuming the product will “sell itself.”

For Purever, this partnership also signals a subtle shift in how the brand sees its role - not just selling hardware, but helping customers move toward smarter, more sustainable choices in a way that feels achievable, not overwhelming.