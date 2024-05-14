Rawlplug and Saketh Seven Star Industries Ltd. Join Forces to Revolutionize India's Construction Landscape

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: Two global manufacturing powerhouses, Saketh Seven Star Industries Ltd. (SSSIL) and Rawlplug Products and Services India Ltd., have joined forces to usher in a new era of innovation and excellence in India's engineering sector. This monumental partnership marks the official launch of Rawlplug in India and underscores a commitment to redefine the future of construction and engineering across the nation.

Rooted in a rich history of engineering ingenuity, Rawlplug traces its origins back to 1887 when Rawlings Brothers, a small plumbing and electrical engineering company, was founded in London. The company's breakthrough came in 1910 when it invented the world's first wall plug, revolutionizing the construction and DIY industries. Renamed Rawlplug in 1919, the company has since been at the forefront of fixing technology and tools for the construction industry, offering a comprehensive range of products and services that set industry standards.

Additionally, Saketh Seven Star Industries Ltd. (SSSIL) stands as one of the top 10 companies in Maharashtra, providing Zinc and Aluminum flake coating and Mechanical Zinc coating for in-house products, serving as a reliable backup for premium fastener companies within the region. With a commitment to quality and innovation, SSSIL has established itself as a trusted partner in the engineering landscape, driving forward the vision of a robust and sustainable India.

Rawlplug's extensive product portfolio spans power tools, direct fastening systems, hand tools, anchors, fixings, screws, fasteners, sealants & adhesives, wood connectors, chains & ropes, and DIY kits, offering comprehensive solutions for construction professionals and DIY enthusiasts. Committed to advancing safety and efficiency in construction practices, Rawlplug also provides fire protection systems and technical software, coupled with training and technical support services to empower customers in achieving optimal results.

Rawlplug, a global leader renowned for its innovation and reliability, has partnered with Saketh Seven Star Industries Ltd. to deliver unparalleled solutions that will shape the future of engineering in India. Together, they are poised to drive sustainable growth and development across the nation.

About Rawlplug Products and Services India Ltd.:

Rawlplug is a global leader in fixing technology and tools for the construction industry, renowned for its history of innovation and commitment to engineering excellence. With origins dating back to 1887, Rawlplug has been at the forefront of the industry, pioneering solutions that have reshaped the way construction projects are executed worldwide.

Email: sales@rawlplugindia.co.in

Phone: 022-27620641

Address: SAKETH SEVEN STAR INDUSTRIES LTD Plot No PAP D146/147, TTC Industrial Area, OppBalmerLwari V-an Leer, Turbhe MIDC, Navi Mumbai 400705

For more information: visit www.sssipl.in.