RRP Electronics awarded as the "Most Trusted Brand of the Nation - Semiconductor Venture 2025"

Mumbai, July 9, 2025 – RRP Electronics Ltd., a leading name in the Indian semiconductor sector, has been recognized as the "Most Trusted Brand of the Nation – Semiconductor Venture 2025" at The Brand Story – Global Brand and Leadership Conclave 2025. This prestigious accolade affirms the company’s unwavering commitment to innovation, quality, and trust in the semiconductor industry.

The award, based on comprehensive consumer and industry research conducted by The Brand Story, places RRP Electronics among the most reputable and impactful companies in the nation. The recognition was conferred during an esteemed ceremony attended by industry leaders, innovators, and policymakers.

In another remarkable milestone, Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics was exclusively invited by WCC Management UK Limited to represent RRP at the Business Development Summit and Dinner held at the House of Commons, UK Parliament. The event served as a global platform to connect with international business leaders, explore strategic collaborations, and strengthen Indo-UK relations in technology and innovation.

These twin recognitions reflect RRP Electronics growing global presence and reinforce its role as a torchbearer of India's semiconductor capabilities.

Speaking on this achievement, Rajendra Chodankar, Chairman of RRP Electronics said, “This recognition is not just a testament to our technological excellence, but a reflection of the deep trust our customers and partners have placed in us. As we continue to power innovation in the semiconductor space, we remain committed to making India a global hub for electronics manufacturing.”

With these significant achievements, RRP Electronics continues to solidify its position as a trailblazer in the semiconductor industry. The company looks forward to scaling new heights globally while staying rooted in innovation, trust, and excellence.