Shubhashish Homes Celebrates FY24 Triumph with Grand Employee Recognition Event

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], April 10: In a landmark celebration of the success of Shubhashish Homes and BKJ Airports, both a part of JK Jajoo Ventures, hosted a momentous event to commemorate surpassing its FY24 target of Rs 200 Cr, achieving an astounding Rs 211+ Cr in Pre-Sales. The gathering witnessed heartfelt acknowledgments, generous rewards, and an inspiring address by Founder & Chairman, Mr. JK Jajoo.

Mr. JK Jajoo commenced the event by addressing the entire JK Jajoo Ventures family, expressing his gratitude for their relentless dedication. Highlighting the 120% year-on-year growth—a leap from Rs 100 Cr last year to Rs 211 Cr this fiscal—he emphasized that an organization’s true greatness is not measured by profits, but by its unwavering commitment to customer delight and core values.

He underscored that respecting every individual, especially those at the grassroots, is the foundation of a thriving organization. The day was not just about numbers; it was a celebration of values, perseverance, and the collective spirit that propels JK Jajoo Ventures forward.

The event transitioned into an exhilarating recognition ceremony, where outstanding employees and teams were rewarded for their exceptional contributions.

Key highlights included:

Promotions : Employees excelling in their roles were honored with well-deserved promotions.

: Employees excelling in their roles were honored with well-deserved promotions. Cash Awards: Star performers were recognized with generous monetary rewards.

Star performers were recognized with generous monetary rewards. International Travel : Top-performing teams were rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, while the entire JK Jajoo Ventures workforce received a company-sponsored holiday to Bangkok.

: Top-performing teams were rewarded with an all-expenses-paid trip to Singapore, while the entire JK Jajoo Ventures workforce received a company-sponsored holiday to Bangkok. Eco-Friendly EV Cars: In a historic move, top performers across the organization were gifted electric vehicles, including MG Windsor and Tata Tiago EVs—a testament to the company’s commitment to sustainability and excellence.

In an emotional moment, Mr. JK Jajoo turned the spotlight on the company’s support staff, acknowledging them as the pillars of the organization. With deep gratitude for their dedication and unwavering service, he announced a monetary award of Rs 10,000 for each support staff member across JK Jajoo Ventures. This act of appreciation reinforced the company’s ethos of inclusivity and respect for every contributor, regardless of their role.

As Shubhashish Homes sets an ambitious Rs 500 Cr pre-sales target for FY25-26, the day was a powerful reminder that its success is built on the strength of its people, the trust of its customers, and the integrity of its values. With bold expansion plans into Indore and new project launches in Jaipur, the future shines brighter than ever for Shubhashish Homes.

With hearts full of gratitude and eyes set on new milestones, Shubhashish Homes and BKJ Airports march forward, ready to redefine excellence and elevate industry standards once again.