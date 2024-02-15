Shubhashish Homes Enters into a Purchase Agreement to Buy 2.2 Acres of Land, marks their Entry in Jagatpura, Jaipur

New Delhi (India), February 15:Shubhashish Homes on 14th February, 2023 announced that it has entered into a Purchase Agreement to purchase 2.2 acres of land in Jagatpura, Jaipur.

Shubhashish Group is promoted by Mr. JK Jajoo who is the Chairman of the group.

Speaking on the Acquisition, Mr Mohit Jajoo (CEO & Executive Director, Shubhashish Homes) said “This Acqusition marks our Entry in Jagatapura, One of the fastest Growing Micro Market of Rajasthan.

This is in line with our earlier announcement of Planned New Land Deals. We are in advance stages of closing 2 more Land Deal in 2024.

The sales Potential from this Project is expected to be Around ₹180 Crores (Approx.) & we plan to launch the same at the beginning of Q3, 24-25. “

Shubhashish Homes Launched their Second Big & Luxury Project “Subhashish Prakash” in December and booked close to 30% Inventory on Day 1 of Launch. The 1st Big Project, Shubhashish Geeta is now 87% Sold Out and Shubhashish Homes plans to deliver the complete project approx. 7.1 Lac Sq Feet in 2025.

With this, the total Sales Booking Potential of Shubhashish Homes Group has increased to ₹675 Crores from these 3 Projects (approx.) over next 3-4 Years.

Shubhashish Homes is further Targeting to make it cross ₹1100 Crores over this period only.