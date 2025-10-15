Shubhashish Homes Records ₹250+ Crore Pre-Sales in H1 FY26, Exceeds Last Year's Total Sales

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 14: Shubhashish Homes, the real estate arm of JK Jajoo Ventures, announced today that it has achieved over ₹250 crore in pre-sales in just the first half of FY 2025-26, significantly surpassing last year’s full-year performance of ₹211 crore. With this strong momentum, the company is firmly on track to achieve and even exceed its ambitious ₹400 crore pre-sales target for the year.

Commenting on this achievement, Mr. Mohit Jajoo, CEO of Shubhashish Homes, said:

“Our Phase 2 launches of Shubhashish Forest and Shubhashish Marina have been phenomenal, with both phases oversubscribed and witnessing 75%+ bookings on Day 1 of launch. Encouraged by this overwhelming response, we are planning to bring the final phases of both projects within this financial year itself.

I am equally delighted to share that Shubhashish Geeta is now fully handed over as of September 2025, with 300+ families already moved in. At Shubhashish Prakash, Phase 1 is running nearly 13 months ahead of schedule, and we are targeting the completion certificate in Q4 of this financial year.

Looking ahead, we are making steady progress in Indore and Prayagraj, and subject to timely approvals, we aim to launch these projects in Q4 FY 2025-26.”

Shubhashish Homes continues to deliver ahead of commitments while expanding its footprint across Rajasthan and new high-growth markets. Guided by its values of ethics, innovation, customer delight, and sustainability, the company is consistently setting new benchmarks in the real estate sector.

About Shubhashish Homes :

Shubhashish Homes is a leading real estate developer headquartered in Jaipur, Rajasthan. The company has built a strong reputation for its timely project delivery, sustainable practices, and customer-centric communities. It is part of JK Jajoo Ventures, founded by Mr. J.K. Jajoo, with diversified interests across real estate and Airport Management.