Strategic Partnership: Fine Acers Group and Wyndham Launch New Hotels in Dubai and India

Dubai [UAE], October 3: Fine Acers Group &Global Branded Residences Real Estate LLC, led by businessman and entrepreneur Mr Dinesh Yadav, proudly announces a significant partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for the development of four hotels in Dubai and India. These properties will be part of the Trademark Collection by Wyndham, a soft brand that celebrates each hotel's individuality. Both India and the UAE are prominent destinations on the global tourism map, experiencing strong growth in tourist arrivals in recent years. In India, Udaipur and Coorg are well-established leisure destinations, while Jawai, near Udaipur in Rajasthan, is an emerging attraction. Since 2000, Dubai has transformed into a key regional and global trade and tourism hub, focusing on luxury experiences.

The four properties will be branded under the Trademark Collection by Wyndham. This soft-branded collection includes a diverse range of midscale to upscale hotels, each retaining its own unique character. Just as no two travelers are alike, Trademark Collection properties are equally distinctive, offering guests a unique experience at each location.

“Following the success of Wyndham Grand Jaipur, which we signed last year, we are excited to further expand our partnership with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, this time with four hotels across India and the UAE under the Kamah Hotel, Trademark Collection by Wyndham,” commented Mr. Dinesh Yadav, Managing Director of Fine Acers Group & Global Branded Residences Real Estate LLC. “These hotels and resorts will be developed under a Unit Sales or Branded Residences model, providing investors with a unique opportunity to invest in internationally branded hotel units in premier leisure destinations like Udaipur, Coorg, and Jawai in India, as well as the world-class city of Dubai.”

“We are thrilled to continue our collaboration with Fine Acers Group and to introduce the Trademark Collection by Wyndham brand in the UAE for the first time,” said GovindMundra, Head of Development - Middle East & Africa at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts. “We look forward to growing this partnership with Mr. Dinesh Yadav, not only for these four hotels but also for many more in the near future, in alignment with Wyndham’s ‘Owners First’ philosophy.”