The Permanent Staycation: Raymond Realty Brings Resort Life to BKC.

As Mumbai continues to grow, the way people think about their homes is also changing. Today’s homebuyers look for more than just a well-located residence; they seek comfort, open spaces, and a lifestyle that allows them to unwind after a demanding day.

Responding to this shift, Raymond Realty introduces "Resort Living. Reimagined." at Invictus by GS, BKC. This development is designed to bring the calm and ease of a resort into the very heart of the city.

Located in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC)—one of Mumbai’s most prominent business and lifestyle districts—Invictus by GS offers excellent connectivity to the city’s key destinations. The airport, major highways, commercial hubs, schools, hospitals, and luxury social clubs are all within close proximity. This accessibility makes BKC one of the most sought-after neighbourhoods in Mumbai.

Within this central location, the project is designed to offer a sense of space and balance. Landscaped greenery, leisure zones, and thoughtfully planned open areas create an environment that feels both calm and welcoming. The development includes more than 30 lifestyle amenities designed to support wellness, recreation, and everyday relaxation.

Residents can access a diverse range of indoor and outdoor experiences, including a swimming pool, gym, spa, indoor games room, mini-bowling alley, golf simulator, and business center. Outdoor spaces feature lush gardens, sports courts, and quiet corners designed for reading, conversation, or simply enjoying the open air.

A highlight of the development is the Elite Sky Reserve, a rooftop lifestyle zone offering expansive views of the Mumbai skyline. The space includes a party lawn, meditation deck, stargazing deck, open-air cinema, lounging areas, a walking track, and a rooftop golf putting green. These spaces provide residents with unique opportunities to relax and connect.

The residences at Invictus by GS feature spacious 3 and 4-bedroom homes designed with careful attention to proportion and detail. Italian marble flooring, large windows, and well-planned layouts create bright, comfortable living spaces. The architecture takes inspiration from Art Deco, a style closely associated with Mumbai’s historic skyline.

For Raymond Realty, the project reflects a continuation of its long-standing philosophy of craftsmanship and quality. For more than a century, the Raymond name has been synonymous with precision, reliability, and thoughtful design—values that continue to guide the brand’s real estate developments.

With Invictus by GS, Raymond Realty introduces a lifestyle where the city’s energy and the calm of a resort converge. The idea is simple: a home that offers comfort, balance, and space to unwind, all while remaining at the center of Mumbai’s most connected district.