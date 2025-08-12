Thinking Long-Term with Land Investment in Coimbatore ? Explore Gated Community Plots in Eachanari by Vyaazham, Sree Pooja Promoters.

Why is Eachanari Growing in Coimbatore?

Data-Driven Growth Insights from Sree Pooja Promoters

The Data Says It All, If you had invested ₹11,00,000 in Eachanari back in 2022, your land would be worth ₹18,00,000 today. That’s a Compound Annual Growth Rate of 21.75 percent in just one year. But what's really driving this growth for land and plots in Eachanari ?

Eachanari is Becoming Coimbatore’s Most Promising Land Investment Zone

Once considered the outskirts, Eachanari is now one of Coimbatore’s fastest developing zones.

Its connectivity to Palakkad, Pollachi, Tiruppur, and Kochi makes it a crucial link for logistics and lifestyle. With direct access to the six-lane highway and starting this August, 2025 the Eachanari toll will be removed, ensuring even faster highway access for commuters and residents.

Looking for Gated Community Plots and Land for Sale in Eachanari?

Vyaazham by Sree Pooja Promoters Sets the Benchmark

Developed by Sree Pooja Promoters, Vyaazham is a thoughtfully designed Luxury gated community plot for sale in Eachanari, Coimbatore, Located just 700 meters from L&T Tech Park, it offers the ideal blend of urban connectivity and peaceful living. With easy access to the NH544 Salem–Kochi highway, and just 2.5km away from Podanur, Coimbatore. This location ticks every box for comfort, convenience, and long-term value.

Vyaazham isn’t just about location. It’s about lifestyle. Residents can enjoy a range of premium amenities, including:

Kid’s play area

Meditation lawn

Event party space

Jogging track

Landscaped plantations

Half basketball court

Grand entrance

Dedicated 2-wheeler parking

Solar Street Lights

Wide Road

Storm water drainage

Why Invest in the Expanding Outskirts of Coimbatore?

As Coimbatore grows, regions like Eachanari, Malumichampatti, and Madukkarai are emerging as smart alternatives to the saturated city core.

These zones are not just livable, they’re rapidly appreciating investment hubs.

With projects like Vyaazham by Sree Pooja Promoters, you are not just buying land, you are entering a future-ready community with solid appreciation potential.

Investment Highlights:

Gated Community Plots in Eachanari

Premium Plots in Malumichampatti and Madukkarai

RERA Approved & Strategically Planned

Developed by Sree Pooja Promoters with 100% success in land appreciation

Prime growth corridor with high infrastructure investment

Take a guided tour across Eachanari, see the connectivity, understand the potential—and invest in a location that’s already growing.