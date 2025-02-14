New Delhi, February 14, 2024 – As part of the esteemed four-day India Energy Week 2024, which brought together global energy leaders, policymakers, and innovators, a critical discussion on Establishing Transformative Integrated E-Mobility Ecosystems in Emerging Economies took place on Day 3 of the event. With a robust lineup of high-profile conferences and exhibitions from major oil and gas corporations, alongside country pavilions from Japan, the UK, Sweden, and more, the panel delved into the strategic imperatives required to drive e-mobility adoption on a large scale.

A Holistic Approach to E-Mobility: Lessons from Global Leaders

Min Yih Tan, Senior Vice President, Mobility Asia, Shell, emphasized the importance of a comprehensive policy framework, drawing insights from China’s exponential growth in electric vehicles. “Since 2016, China's government policy has been holistic—not just focusing on a single segment but investing in the entire ecosystem, from batteries to EVs and charging infrastructure. As a result, EV adoption has soared. Ultimately, it is about capabilities, and for that, we must invest in developing our own people.”

A Roadmap for Emerging Economies

With emerging markets poised for rapid expansion in e-mobility, the session highlighted the need for integrated policy measures, technological advancements, and financial mechanisms to sustain long-term growth. As India accelerates its transition toward a cleaner, more efficient mobility landscape, discussions such as these serve as a cornerstone for driving meaningful action and global cooperation.

Shaping the Future of Energy Through Collaborative Platforms

Sharing her thoughts with us, Sunita Keskar, Director, Carbon Future Solutions, underscored the significance of such industry forums in shaping India’s energy landscape. “The current outlook for India’s energy ecosystem is immensely promising. This four-day conference is paving the way for crucial conversations, fostering innovation, and equipping stakeholders with the insights needed to build long-term capabilities. We are standing at the threshold of a transformative future—one where collaboration ensures that every voice is heard and every perspective is integrated into the evolving energy paradigm.”