Tupperware Accelerates India's Growth with Strategic Expansion into Glassware, Cookware and Stainless-Steel Categories

New Delhi ( Jan 27 2026 ) - Tupperware Brands Corporation, affectionately referred to as simply Tupperware by countless families around the world. A brand that has been more than just a name, a trusted companion in kitchens across the world. Known for its iconic airtight containers and innovative designs, Tupperware has earned a special place in households where quality, care, and sustainability matter. In India, the brand has long been associated with durability, elegance, and the warmth of home-cooked meals shared with family.

Dry Storage and Bottles continue to be the backbone of Tupperware’s business in India, contributing significantly to overall revenues and repeat consumer engagement. As everyday essentials with high frequency of use, these categories have consistently driven volume growth while reinforcing the brand’s leadership in food safety, durability, and intelligent storage solutions. With Indian households increasingly focused on organised kitchens, portion control, and sustainable alternatives to single-use plastics, demand for high-quality dry storage containers and reusable bottles has seen sustained momentum.

The strength of these core categories also enables Tupperware to successfully scale adjacent segments such as glassware and cookware, leveraging strong brand trust and a loyal consumer base. Supported by a digital-first marketing strategy and community-led selling model, Dry Storage and Bottles continue to play a critical role in customer acquisition, cross-category adoption, and long-term business growth in the Indian market.

The launch of our Glassware, Cookware, and Stainless-Steel Flask collections marks a strategic step in strengthening our presence across high-growth kitchenware categories. Designed to move seamlessly from cooking to serving to storage, these range address everyday consumer needs while enhancing frequency of use and long-term value—key drivers for sustainable growth in the Indian market.

“India continues to be a priority market for Tupperware, and our expansion reflects a deliberate strategy to capture emerging consumption trends. Glassware has been developed as a multi-tasking glassware solution that transitions effortlessly from oven to table to storage, while Trayam represents our thoughtful entry into premium cookware, bringing together minimalist design, durability, and intelligent features suited to modern cooking habits. Alongside product innovation, our digital-first marketing approach spanning content-led storytelling, influencer partnerships, and community engagement is playing a critical role in strengthening brand relevance, accelerating customer acquisition, and driving scalable growth across channels,”

Sold in numerous countries, Tupperware is a leader in practical, innovative and environmentally responsible products. The company’s journey began in 1946 when chemist Earl Tupper ‘invented’ an airtight seal for plastic storage containers that would go on to help families curb food wastage and save money. Be it anticipating the evolving needs of the modern customer, celebrating the home party concept, or empowering entrepreneurship through social selling, the company continues to be a trusted household name - bringing people together, unlocking human potential and building a future that truly lasts.

