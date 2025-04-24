Two New Reasons to Cook Better: TATA Simply Better Launches Olive & Sesame Oil Variants

India, 21st April, 2025 - Health-conscious home chefs, this one's for you! Tata Simply Better, the clean-label cold-pressed oils brand trusted by Indian households, has just added two new flavors to its thoughtfully curated lineup:

Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Cold Pressed Sesame Oil

These oils aren’t just about great taste—they’re about bringing the purity of tradition and the convenience of today into your kitchen. Cold-pressed, nutrient-rich, and perfect for Indian cooking styles, they’re designed to suit everything from slow-cooked curries to quick stir-fries, crunchy snacks, and even your salad game.

Whether you’re cooking for your family, experimenting with new cuisines, or just trying to make everyday meals healthier, these two new oils are about to become your pantry staples.

What’s New on the Shelf?

1. Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Sourced straight from sun-drenched Spanish olive groves, this olive oil is made using cold-press technology—meaning no heat, no chemicals, and no loss of natural nutrients. Just clean, flavorful, golden-green goodness.

Use it for:

Salad dressings (a classic!)

Finishing touches on Indian dishes like dals, sabzis, or soups

Light sautéing of veggies, mushrooms, or tofu

Drizzling over toast, pasta, or even homemade hummus

Making your everyday cooking feel restaurant-worthy

And no—it’s not just for continental cuisine. Its smooth flavor pairs beautifully with Indian spices, giving traditional dishes a clean, modern twist.

2. Cold Pressed Sesame Oil

Made from premium white sesame seeds, this oil is deeply rooted in Indian kitchens—and for good reason. Its nutty aroma, earthy taste, and Ayurvedic benefits make it one of the most versatile oils in Indian cooking.

Use it for:

Tempering rasam, sambar, or khichdi

Making traditional chutneys, podis, and pickles

Stir-frying vegetables, noodles, or rice

Massage oil, skin nourishment, or oil pulling

Ayurvedic remedies or festive sweets like til laddoos

It’s warm, comforting, and instantly reminds you of family meals and Sunday brunches at home.

Both new oils come in sleek 1L PET bottles—lightweight, durable, and made to meet the needs of modern Indian homes.

Why This Launch Matters Now

Let’s face it—there’s been a shift in how India eats and cooks. People are checking labels, Googling ingredients, and questioning what's in their food more than ever. And oils? They’re right at the center of this health revolution.

Here’s what today’s home cooks are looking for:

No hidden additives

No refined or heavily processed oils

Functional ingredients that taste good and feel good

Brands that are transparent, trustworthy, and simple to access

Tata Simply Better’s latest launch ticks every one of those boxes. These two oils are here to help you simplify your choices without sacrificing quality, flavor, or nutrition.

They’re not just oils. They’re your daily dose of nourishment.

Built for the Indian Kitchen

Indian cooking isn’t one-style-fits-all. It’s a blend of tradition, experimentation, and flavor-first thinking. Whether it’s tempering, frying, drizzling, or dressing, these two new oils have you covered.

Want to make your salad pop? Use the Extra Virgin Olive Oil.

Cooking a batch of pongal? Sesame Oil is your go-to.

Hosting a dinner party? Use both for a delicious variety across courses.

Health goals on your mind? Cold pressed oils mean zero trans fats, no cholesterol, and nutrients intact.

It’s time to cook smarter, eat better, and enjoy the ingredients you trust.

A Quick Look at the Brand

Launched by Tata Consumer Products, Tata Simply Better was built around one clear belief: food should be simple, natural, and nourishing.

Every oil in the portfolio is

Cold-pressed without heat or chemicals

Made from A1-grade, carefully sourced ingredients

Free from trans fats, cholesterol, or preservatives

Designed for both daily cooking and long-term wellness

The complete range now includes

Cold Pressed Groundnut Oil

Cold Pressed Mustard Oil

Cold Pressed Sunflower Oil

Cold Pressed Virgin Coconut Oil

Cold Pressed Sesame Oil

Cold Pressed Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Whether you're cooking a daily tiffin meal or trying out your weekend kitchen experiments, there's a Tata Simply Better oil that’s just right for you. The brand has already built a strong following among urban households, conscious cooks, and wellness-driven foodies—proving that great food starts with great choices.

Tata Simply Better offers a premium range that retains the natural goodness of ingredients while ensuring a better alternative to traditional cooking oils. Free from trans fats and cholesterol, these oils not only enhance the taste of dishes but also promote overall well-being. With its commitment to quality and purity, Tata Simply Better brings a superior culinary experience to every home.