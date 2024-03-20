Your Ultimate Guide to the Tata Altroz's Top Model: Features, Price, and More

Are you ready to spend your bucks on a premium hatchback? If so, Tata has several formidable choices in its Altroz range. Currently, the best variant in this series is the Tata Altroz 1.5 XZ Plus S Dark Edition.

With the Tata Altroz top model price (on-road) standing at Rs 12.63 lakh in Delhi, the vehicle seems to be a good investment. It promises a sporty and effortless driving experience on urban streets. Delve deeper into this guide to discover more details about the top variant.

Appearance

The Tata Altroz is a true icon of style and refinement in the competitive hatchback market. The sunroof brings a touch of luxury and airiness to the interior. Its sleek rear spoiler elevates the vehicle's aerodynamic nature and provides a hint of sportiness.

The striking projector headlights provide the utmost clarity and accuracy on the roads, no matter the driving conditions. Alongside them, front fog lights offer enhanced safety during adverse weather and limited visibility.

The vehicle boasts eye-catching alloy wheels to elevate its look and enhance its agility and performance on the road. With body-coloured bumpers seamlessly blending in, the Tata Altroz top modelpromises a seamless aesthetic, leaving a lasting impression from any viewpoint.

Engine and Performance

The top model of the Tata Altroz boasts an impressive engine, equipped with four cylinders that guarantee a seamless delivery of power throughout the entire rev range. Its displacement of 1497 cc strikes a perfect balance between performance and efficiency. Underneath the hood, the Altroz's engine is capable of producing an impressive output of 89 BHP at 4000 RPM. It also boasts a formidable torque of 200 Nm at 3000 RPM to improve the experience of overtaking manoeuvres for modern drivers.

Although mileage may vary depending on driving conditions and terrain, the vehicle sets a benchmark in its class for exceptional fuel efficiency. Delivering an impressive 25.11 km/l as certified by ARAI, you will get excellent fuel economy.

The fuel delivery system strikes a perfect balance between performance and efficiency. its diesel engine provides the added benefits of greater torque and improved fuel economy during long trips.

The Tata Altroz 1.5 XZ Plus S Dark Edition does not include a turbocharger. You shouldn't consider it a disadvantage. The naturally aspirated design offers smooth and responsive power delivery throughout the entire RPM range. Placed in the front of the vehicle, the engine ensures optimal weight distribution to create a balanced and dynamic driving experience.

Safety

The Tata Altroz top model has advanced features, like dual front airbags, to prioritise occupant safety in case of a collision. To provide an extra safety, the Tata Altroz also has an engine immobiliser system integrated into its design.

The child safety lock on its rear doors is to prevent unintended opening while in motion. An alarm system starts buzzing if a door is not properly shut, keeping occupants fully aware.

The Tata Altroz top modelalso incorporates cutting-edge braking technologies, including ABS &Electronic Brakeforce Distribution. Features aim to deliver optimal braking performance, prevent wheel lock, and maintain stable deceleration, even during unexpected stops. Adding to the ease and security of the vehicle, the Altroz is equipped with a central system.

Comfort

The Altroz goes above and beyond to provide the utmost ergonomic support and comfort for passengers of all heights, with adjustable headrests for both front and rear seats. It also offers convenience with cup holders and a cooling glove box etc.

Say goodbye to constant manual adjustments and hello to the Altroz's automatic climate control system. This state-of-the-art system flawlessly regulates temperature and airflow. Plus, with second-row AC vents, passengers can enjoy personalised climate control.

Entertainment System

The Tata Altroz top modelcomes with a versatile audio system that will keep you fully entertained. From traditional FM radio to modern Bluetooth streaming and to hook up external devices with USB or auxiliary inputs, it has it all covered. With multiple connectivity options, your personal music collection can be easily accessed.

The Altroz's touch-sensitive infotainment screen makes accessing entertainment options and vehicle settings effortlessly easy. With its high-resolution display, this command centre puts audio controls, navigation assistance, and connectivity features right at your fingertips.

Wrapping up

One of the top-selling points of the Tata Altroz is its roomy interior. Despite being filled with three passengers in the back, the inside of the car remains open and airy. The spacious cabin of the vehicle makes it an excellent choice for a family car. With its generous interior, the Tata Altroz top modelis also quite attractive, making it a smart and worthwhile investment for ones seeking value in their vehicle. Overall, with its extensive features, this car excels in providing a comfortable and practical driving experience.