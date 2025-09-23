Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Talat joins the party; SL four down
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Talat joins the party; SL four down

Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lost their first Super 4 games and will now need a big win today to stay alive in the race to the final

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 23 2025 | 8:54 PM IST
8:54 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 5 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 0 1 Wd 2 1 1; Sri Lanka 70/5 after 10 overs; Wanindu Hasaranga 8 (7), Kamindu Mendis 15 (14)
 
Hussain Talat continues the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 5 runs from the over.

8:48 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 3 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 1 0 1 0 1; Sri Lanka 65/5 after 9 overs; Wanindu Hasaranga 5 (5), Kamindu Mendis 14 (10)
 
Abrar Ahmed comes in the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 3 runs from the over.

8:45 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Talat strikes twice in same over

Over summary: 0 W W 0 0 4; Sri Lanka 62/5 after 8 overs; Wanindu Hasaranga 4 (3), Kamindu Mendis 12 (6)
 
Hussain Talat comes in the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 4 runs from the over and takes the wickets of Charith Asalanka (20) and Dasun Shanaka (0)

8:38 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 5 runs from the over!

Over summary: 1 1 0 1 1 1; Sri Lanka 58/3 after 7 overs; Charith Asalanka 20 (17), Kamindu Mendis 12 (6)
 
Salman Agha comes in the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 5 runs from the over. 

8:34 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Rauf strikes in last over of powerplay

Over summary: 4 W 0 0 4 6; Sri Lanka 53/3 after 6 overs; Charith Asalanka 17 (13), Kamindu Mendis 10 (4)
 
Haris Rauf comes in the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 14 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Kusal Perara (15). 

8:27 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 3 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 2 0 1 0 0; Sri Lanka 39/2 after 5 overs; Charith Asalanka 17 (13), Kusal Perara 11 (10)
 
Shaheen Afridi continues the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 3 runs from the over.

8:23 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 8 runs from the over!

Over summary: 0 0 4 0 4 0; Sri Lanka 36/2 after 4 overs; Charith Asalanka 17 (11), Kusal Perara 8 (6)
 
Faheem Ashraf  continues the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 8 runs from the over 

8:18 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Afridi strikes again

Over summary: 6 W 0 2NB 6 0 1; Sri Lanka 28/2 after 3 overs; Charith Asalanka 9 (5), Kusal Perara 8 (6)
 
Shaheen Afridi continues the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 16 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Pathum Nissanka (8).

8:12 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: 8 runs from the over!

Over summary: 1 1 0 0 6 0; Sri Lanka 12/1 after 2 overs; Pathum Nissanka 2 (5), Kusal Perara 8 (6)
 
Faheem Ashraf comes in the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 8 runs from the over.

8:07 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Afridi Strikes first over

Over summary: 1 W 1 0 2B 0; Sri Lanka 4/1 after 1 over; Pathum Nissanka 1 (4), Kusal Perara 1 (1)
 
Shaheen Afridi opens the attack for Pakistan. He gives away 4 runs from the over and takes the wicket of Kusal Mendis (0).

7:59 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Match underway

Players of both teams are lining up for the national anthem. The will start right after. Stay tuned for all the live updates from the match here.

7:51 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pitch report

The surface looks lush with an even grass cover, promising good bounce and carry. Early on, seamers could find some movement with the new ball, bringing slips into play, while spinners may not get much turn. Batters can expect the ball to come nicely onto the bat once set. With a light breeze assisting swing, a score around 180–190 would be competitive, though not beyond reach for the chasing side.

7:40 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka's playing 11 for the match

Sri Lanka playing 11: Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis(w), Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka(c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara

7:36 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan's playing 11 for the match

Pakistan playing 11: Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha(c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris(w), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed

7:31 PM

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: PAK win the toss

Pakistan skipper have won the toss of the match and opted to bowl first.
First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:40 PM IST

