Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Elimination battle on; Toss at 7:30
Asia Cup 2025 LIVE UPDATES Pakistan vs Sri Lanka: Both Pakistan and Sri Lanka have lost their first Super 4 games and will now need a big win today to stay alive in the race to the final
Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Sri Lanka and Pakistan will clash in a do-or-die encounter today in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage, with both sides yet to register a win in this round. Defending champions Sri Lanka, who breezed through the group stage unbeaten, suffered a setback with a four-wicket defeat to Bangladesh, ending their eight-match winning streak in the T20 Asia Cup. Pakistan, meanwhile, have endured turmoil both on and off the field. Their batting woes deepened in Sunday’s loss to India, their second defeat to the arch-rivals in this tournament, leaving them languishing at the bottom of the table.
Pakistan’s top order showed promise with Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, and Saim Ayub adding 90 runs for the first wicket, but the middle order crumbled under pressure. The absence of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan continues to haunt their batting unit, while their bowling, led by leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed, has lacked consistency against stronger opponents.
Sri Lanka face their own concerns, with Pathum Nissanka out of form and a shaky middle order. Yet, Kusal Mendis, Kamil Mishara, and Dasun Shanaka provide hope, while Nuwan Thushara and Wanindu Hasaranga lead a potent attack. With qualification hopes on the line, today’s contest promises intensity and high stakes.
Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Playing 11
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE TOSS TIME:
The coin toss for the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE TELECAST:
The live telecast of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 LIVE STREAMING:
The live streaming of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match will be available on the SonyLIV app and website in India.
Check all the live updates of the Pakistan vs Sri Lanka match in the Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 stage here.
7:00 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Sri Lanka's probable playing 11 for the match
Sri Lanka playing 11 (probable): Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis (wk), Kamil Mishara, Kusal Perera, Charith Asalanka (c), Dasun Shanaka, Kamindu Mendis, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dunith Wellalage, Dushmantha Chameera, Nuwan Thushara
6:50 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Pakistan's probable playing 11 for the match
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Sahibzada Farhan, Fakhar Zaman, Salman Agha (c), Hussain Talat, Mohammad Haris (wk), Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
6:40 PM
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka LIVE SCORE UPDATES Asia Cup 2025 Super 4: Welcome to the live blog
Welcome to the live blog of Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match number 3 from Abu Dhabi between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Both teams have lost their first Super 4 game and will be battling to survive today. But who will walk away with the win? Stay tuned to find out.
Topics : Asia Cup 2025 Asia Cup News Pakistan cricket team Sri Lanka cricket team Asia Cup Twenty20 Asia Cup
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Sep 23 2025 | 6:40 PM IST