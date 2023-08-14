Home / Cricket / Asia Cup / News / Asia Cup 2023: Pakistan appoints sports psychologist Maqbool Babri

Press Trust of India Lahore
Pakistan cricket team.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has appointed sports psychologist Dr Maqbool Babri to counsel the men's team during ODI series against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka followed by the high-profile Asia Cup before the marquee World Cup comes calling.

"Yes, Dr Maqbool Babri who has worked in the past with counselling of some of our players will be accompanying the squad," a PCB source said.

He said the board wanted to facilitate the players in every way possible so that they were able to focus completely on their cricket and matches.

Babri has in the past also worked with some players helping them understand how to handle pressure situations and get through bad performances and personal issues.

A source in the PCB said that Babri was being sent with the team so that the players can always have a qualified psychologist to sit down with and discuss any issues instead of bottling up their feelings.
 

The PCB announced on Sunday that a pre-Sri Lanka departure camp for the players in Pakistan will commence at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore from Monday.

The three-day camp is being held before the team will depart for Hambantota on 17 August.

Abdullah Shafique, Faheem Ashraf, Muhammad Wasim Jnr, Salman Ali Agha and Saud Shakeel will attend the camp.

Haris Rauf, Mohammad Rizwan, Tayyab Tahir and Shaheen Afridi will arrive in Lahore on 16 August from London for the departure on 17 August.

The players participating in the Lanka Premier League including captain Babar Azam will join the team in Hambantota.

The Pakistan Cricket Board has also invited eight additional players in the camp. They are Abbas Afridi, Abrar Ahmed, Arshad Iqbal, Mohammad Imran Jnr, Mohammad Umar, Sufyan Muqeem, Mehran Mumtaz and Qasim Akram.

First Published: Aug 14 2023 | 9:07 AM IST

