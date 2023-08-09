Pakistan have called up fast-bowling all-rounder Faheem Ashraf as they announced the squad for the Asia Cup on Wednesday. The 18-member squad will also play three ODI matches against Afghanistan in Sri Lanka from August 22 to 26, 2023.

Faheem, Tahir surprise selections

Inzamam-ul-Haq, the head of the national men’s selection committee, made the announcement of the squad which included surprise entrants Faheem Ashraf and Tayyib Tahir.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed that the squad has been finalised following consultations between the national men’s selection committee – which also includes Mickey Arthur, Grant Bradburn and Hassan Cheema (secretary) – and Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

When did Faheem last play for Pakistan and who is Tahir?

Faheem, who made his ODI debut for Pakistan in during the 2017 Champions Trophy, last played for the national team in the 50-over format in July 2021 against England. In total, the all-rounder has played 31 matches. He, however, has failed in both the batting and bowling departments, taking only 23 wickets and scoring only 218 runs at an average of 11.47.

This is Faheem’s second coming and he got the call-up right after playing the Global T20 in Canada where he impressed with seven wickets in six games.

Tayyab Tahir, on the other hand, has got a second chance to try his luck at the international level. Tahir, who hit 108 vs India A in the final of the Emerging Teams Asia Cup final in Sri Lanka in July 2023, has played three T20Is for the national team but has no 50-over international experience. Although the 30-year-old has played 53 List A games and scored 2,300 runs in them with four centuries to his name.

This squad will be trimmed to 17 players for the Asia Cup, which begins at the Multan Cricket Stadium on 30 August as hosts Pakistan will take on first-time entrants Nepal.

Shan Masood misses out

Despite playing high-risk cricket in the Tests in Sri Lanka last month, Shan Masood has missed out on a place in the side. He along with pacer Ishanullah are the only two players to have not got a chance after featuring in Pakistan’s last ODI assignment against New Zealand this year.

Where will the Pakistan players assemble?

Pakistani players are on their franchise duties as some are part of The Hundred in England while others are playing in Lanka Premier League in Sri Lanka.

PCB’s release said, “The team will assemble in Hambantota on 18 August with the players in Pakistan departing on 17 August. The players in Pakistan will hold a three-day camp on 14, 15 and 16 August at the National Cricket Academy, Lahore.

Players participating in Lankan Premier League and The Hundred will join the squad directly in Sri Lanka on 18 August.”

Pakistan Squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and Afghanistan series

Openers: Abdullah Shafique, Fakhar Zaman and Imam-ul-Haq

Middle order: Babar Azam (captain), Salman Ali Agha, Iftikhar Ahmed, Tayyab Tahir and Saud Shakeel (only for Afghanistan series).

Wicketkeepers: Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Haris

Spinners: Shadab Khan (vice-captain), Mohammad Nawaz and Usama Mir

Pace all-rounder: Faheem Ashraf

Pacers: Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Naseem Shah and Shaheen Afridi